Police ID suspect in downtown Champaign bank robbery

Photo by: Champaign Police Department Meco K. Russell, 41, of Champaign, wanted Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in connection with a Jan. 17 robbery at Regions Bank, 111 S. State St., C. Image

CHAMPAIGN — Police have identified a suspect in a Tuesday bank robbery in downtown Champaign.

Police spokeswoman LaEisha Meaderds said officers identified Meco K. Russell, 41, of Champaign, as a suspect in a robbery at Regions Bank, 111 S. State St., after interviewing witnesses.

On Thursday, an arrest warrant was issued for Russell on charges of aggravated robbery. Bond on the warrant was set at $150,000.

According to a police report, officers were called to the bank at 2:18 p.m. Tuesday to respond to a reported robbery. A man police believe to be Russell entered the bank and demanded money. While the man implied he had a weapon, one was not displayed during the robbery.

Anyone with information about Russell's whereabouts or about the robbery may call the Champaign Police Department Investigations Division at 217-351-4545 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, call Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or use the agency's smartphone app.