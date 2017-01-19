Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Thursday, January 19, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Police ID suspect in downtown Champaign bank robbery
| Subscribe

More Local

Police ID suspect in downtown Champaign bank robbery

Thu, 01/19/2017 - 5:36pm | Tim Mitchell
Russell bank rob suspect1.jpg
Photo by: Champaign Police Department
Meco K. Russell, 41, of Champaign, wanted Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in connection with a Jan. 17 robbery at Regions Bank, 111 S. State St., C.
  • Image
    Russell bank rob suspect2.jpg

CHAMPAIGN — Police have identified a suspect in a Tuesday bank robbery in downtown Champaign.

Police spokeswoman LaEisha Meaderds said officers identified Meco K. Russell, 41, of Champaign, as a suspect in a robbery at Regions Bank, 111 S. State St., after interviewing witnesses.

On Thursday, an arrest warrant was issued for Russell on charges of aggravated robbery. Bond on the warrant was set at $150,000.

According to a police report, officers were called to the bank at 2:18 p.m. Tuesday to respond to a reported robbery. A man police believe to be Russell entered the bank and demanded money. While the man implied he had a weapon, one was not displayed during the robbery.

Anyone with information about Russell's whereabouts or about the robbery may call the Champaign Police Department Investigations Division at 217-351-4545 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, call Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or use the agency's smartphone app.

Sections (2):News, Local

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments