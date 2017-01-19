Probation for Urbana jewel thief

URBANA — An Urbana man with no prior criminal convictions pleaded guilty Thursday to theft for stealing jewelry from an Urbana home in October.

Ah-Shawn Addison, 24, of the 1000 block of South Smith Road, was sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to pay, with his two co-defendants, $1,122 in restitution to the homeowner whose items he stole.

In return for his guilty plea, a more serious charge of residential burglary alleging that Addison broke in the home in the 900 block of East Park Street on Oct. 10, intending to steal, was dismissed.

An Urbana police report said the resident was at work when he got a cellphone alert about his home security system. Remotely firing up his surveillance cameras, he saw two men inside and called police.

Officers saw co-defendant Nathan Mixon, 34, as he was coming out the back door and caught him after a brief foot chase. He had a backpack filled with the resident’s belongings.

They arrested Addison and Terrell Holt, 25, as they came out the front door.

Mixon pleaded guilty last month and was sentenced to five years in prison. Holt is set for trial in February.

