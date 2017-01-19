Two more get jail time in Campustown beating

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Wayne Colson, 21, of Champaign, sentenced Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, to 30 months in prison for aggravated battery in connection with the Sept. 25, 2016, beating of a man on Green Street in Campustown. Image Other Related Content Champaign man gets prison for Campustown attack

URBANA — Two young men who admitted their roles in an attack on a man last fall in Campustown that preceded another man's death have been sentenced to prison.

In separate hearings Thursday, Judge Roger Webber sentenced Wayne Colson, 21, of the 1500 block of Lincolnshire Drive, Champaign, and Taivionte Gatson, 19, of the 1900 block of Melinda Drive, Champaign, to 30 months in prison. He agreed to recommend Gatson for drug treatment in prison.

Both pleaded guilty in December to aggravated battery for their part in the kicking and stomping attack on Edwin McCraney that happened about 12:30 a.m. Sept. 25 in the 300 block of East Green Street.

The 22-year-old Champaign man was the object of their wrath because of a drink that had been spilled on someone at a party in a nearby apartment. The angry party-goers turned on McCraney, who was kicked and stomped repeatedly, even after losing consciousness.

In his statement to the judge, Gatson suggested that the group was reacting to McCraney allegedly striking a woman and claimed the men were coming to her defense.

To aggravate the men's sentences, Assistant State's Attorney Scott Larson showed the judge a brief video of the kickers in action and a photo of McCraney at the hospital. It showed bright pink spots on his cheek and forehead where his flesh was exposed. Larson described his skin as having been "sandpapered off his face" while he was motionless on the ground.

McCraney received medical treatment but suffered no apparent long-term injuries from the attack.

Larson sought a sentence of five years in prison for both Colson and Gatson while their respective attorneys, Dan Jackson and Bruce Ratcliffe, each urged Webber to consider probation.

"No one can argue that's defending someone," Larson said. "That's a vicious attack. He was out cold from one of the first kicks. His skin is gone. This is nine on one.

"They easily could have killed him, all because of what started as a spilled drink."

Jackson said Colson, who was on probation for unlawful use of weapons in connection with a New Year's 2015 shooting incident at a Savoy apartment complex, was a Parkland College student who cooperated with police during the investigation. He urged the judge to give him another chance.

Ratcliffe conceded that Gatson and his friends "went too far" in their reaction to a woman being hit but said "there was a lot of passion here."

His client's prior conviction as a juvenile for theft and as an adult for aggravated unlawful use of weapons did not mean he was violent, Ratcliffe argued. Gatson finished a semester at Parkland College and wanted to go back, he said.

"He has no violent history whatsoever other than joining in with eight of his friends one time and doing something very stupid," he said.

Both Colson and Gatson apologized for their actions, describing them as coming to the defense of someone.

The judge said no matter what sparked the attack on McCraney, it didn't "come close to justifying what we saw in the video."

"This was an extremely violent crime inflicted on an unconscious individual," Webber said.

As McCraney was being beaten, his friend, Robbie Patton, 19, of Champaign, saw what was happening and allegedly began shooting at the attackers.

None of them were hit by gunfire, but George Korchev, 22, of Mundelein, an innocent bystander walking on a nearby sidewalk with friends, was fatally shot. Three other bystanders were also hit by gunfire, but all survived.

Patton is charged with murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.

The sentences now resolve cases for four of the nine charged.

One charged as a juvenile was sentenced Jan. 5 to five years in the Department of Juvenile Justice, while Sedric Cooper, 18, of Champaign was sentenced Wednesday to 34 months in prison. Judge Tom Difanis agreed to recommend him for boot camp.

Two men remain at large, two others are in jail awaiting resolution, and a fifth is set to be sentenced next week.