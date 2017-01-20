Academy High leader's first big step: Finding faculty

Photo by: Provided Darren Pascavage

CHAMPAIGN — The first full-time headmaster of Academy High sees the fall opening of Champaign's independent school as an opportunity to demonstrate what 21st-century education can look like.

Job No. 1 for Darren Pascavage, who will replace interim Headmaster Nick Edgerton? Find faculty.

With plans to hire at least 10 teachers by the time the secular, private high school opens this fall at a location still to be determined, Pascavage has begun reaching out to colleagues in the independent school world and hopes to recruit some local educators as well.

"The vision for Academy High will really be determined by the faculty we hire," he said. "How and what a faculty member does to engage students isn't something we can determine in January and hand out as an expectation to new hires and expect to see that take place. We're looking for people with an openness to new ideas and different approaches to education and ways of thinking about the role we play in students' lives.

"Finding faculty that are willing and interested and engaged in those questions is the most important thing I have to do right now."

Pascavage has spent the majority of his teaching career in south Georgia, where he currently resides. This spring, he plans to travel back and forth at least once a month to oversee student admission, hiring and development, and will relocate his family to the area this summer.

Before accepting the job at Academy High, Pascavage served as the headmaster of Valwood School in Valdosta, Ga., and has worked in similar positions in independent schools in Georgia and San Pedro Sula, Honduras. He has a strong background in math and science, earning his bachelor's degree in physics from Georgia Tech, his master's in educational leadership from the University of Georgia and his doctorate in social foundations of education from Georgia State.

Pascavage began his career as a science and math teacher at Gatewood School in Eatonton, Ga., and has taught several subjects throughout his career, including AP Calculus, AP statistics, AP physics, chemistry, philosophy, computer science and Latin. He also has taught graduate level educational policy courses at Georgia State in Atlanta since 2001.

A product of the public school system in Philadelphia, Pascavage has worked in independent and charter schools since graduating from college in 1993. He says he became interested in the field after meeting an administrator of an independent school who inspired him.

"That person was someone I wanted to work for, and it just set the course for the rest of my career," he said.

The opening in Champaign caught Pascavage's attention because of its affiliation with the educational consulting group Heads Up, which has played a vital role in the creation of Academy High.

While startups are common in the independent school world, that partnership is what gave the project credibility, he said.

Another thing that drew Pascavage to Academy High? The opportunity to start a school.

"I've done it once before, and I can tell you, there's never been a time where I think the environment of education has been going through such rapid change as it is right now. If you're a school that's established and you're trying to respond to change, that's a challenge because institutional changes have to be made," he said. "But if you're starting from scratch, you can make sure you're pointed in the right direction from the beginning."

Academy High's founders have said they'd like to see the school offer an experiential-based education program that will follow a new kind of curriculum, designed to teach students core skills through projects, art, technology and community service.

The plan is to start small, with just 40 students the first year. Tuition has been set at $15,800 annually.

"The interview process is going to be an important part of this. I expect to interview all 40 students we accept because what we're asking them to do is not unlike asking someone to pile into wagons and move out west," Pascavage said. "They're pioneers, and they're going to have incredible opportunities, but they're also going to have to bear the burden of that."