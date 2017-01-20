Allerton contest aims to get birding interest soaring

Photo by: Della Perrone/Allerton Park Herons make seasonal homes at Allerton Park near Monticello.

MONTICELLO — Allerton Park hosts up to 200 different species of birds throughout the year, which should make it a hot spot for bird-watchers.

But that aspect of the Monticello-area forest is somewhat overlooked.

Nate Beccue, the park's natural-areas manager, is trying to change that by signing up Allerton to take part in a Birding Big Year. The informal contest invites bird enthusiasts to record as many species as possible at the park by the end of 2017.

"Allerton is one of the biggest contiguous forests in central Illinois, and it's a great place to see birds, especially migrating birds. But I don't feel like a lot of people come out and do that," Beccue said.

The effort is open to beginners and hardcore birders alike, who are asked to record Allerton species sightings online at ebird.org.

The person who records the most will be entered into a lottery for a guided hike to the Allerton heron rookery in spring 2018 and will also win an original, personalized bird illustration from Beccue.

Besides bringing people to the park, the eBird effort serves other purposes. For Allerton, more sightings move it closer to being designated as an Important Bird Area. On a more global scale, it contributes to bird research, which relies on data gathered by amateurs.

"Anyone can watch birds in their back yard and record it, and there are online databases, so a lot of the bird data is citizen science," Beccue said. "So a trained professional entering data into eBird is just the same as a banker who goes out birding after work."

While there are about 200 species of birds that at least travel through Allerton Park, the best time for birders is late April and most of May, when migration patterns can result in seeing up to 80 species in a single day, according to Beccue.

The rarity of a species spotted plays into the Important Bird Area designation. For redheaded woodpeckers, recording about 90 in a day helps the cause. But if a black-billed cuckoo is sighted, you're as good as in. At the least, it's a strong "feather in your cap," Beccue said.

Sightings are recorded on the honor system, but online software can flag the unusual ones. For example, entering a flamingo sighting in this area would be flagged, and documentation in the form of a recorded call or photo would be requested.

The most common species for Allerton are those in the warbler and thrush families, including various woodpeckers.

Bald-eagle sightings were exceedingly rare 15 years ago, but Beccue says they are making a comeback. He would see about one per year in his early-2000s stint at the park, but has seen two in the past month.

Charlene Anchor of the Champaign Audubon Society said having Allerton on the Birding Big Year list will help area bird-watchers.

"A spring count list for Allerton could easily be 100-plus birds for the day. So if someone was doing a Big Year and birding Allerton year-round, I would think a long list would be the result," she said.

Steve Hoffman is editor of the Piatt County Journal-Republican, a News-Gazette community newspaper. For more, visit journal-republican.com.