C-U twitterverse reacts to Trump's inauguration

As President Donald Trump was inaugurated, local officials took to Twitter to bid predecessor Barack Obama farewell, congratulate the peaceful transfer of power and prepare for life under President Trump.

U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, R-Collinsville, urged those in D.C. not to drive to the festivities:

Have fun trying to dive in DC today. Better yet..don't drive. pic.twitter.com/XK9by64i9l — John Shimkus (@RepShimkus) January 20, 2017

Former Champaign Mayor Don Gerard thanked Obama and Vice President Joe Biden for their service, attaching a picture of him with the vice president:

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, shared a video he took of Trump taking the oath of office from his seat on the stage:

Congrats @POTUS & @VP on being sworn into office today. Honored to be able to sit on this stage. https://t.co/9xzZBGR4nZ — US Rep Rodney Davis (@RodneyDavis) January 20, 2017

Trump now has control of the @POTUS Twitter handle, and for a short while after he took the oath, the prolific Twitter had no tweets on that account, something Champaign County Clerk Gordy Hulten noted:

Shortly after the inauguration ceremonies, former Champaign County GOP Chairman Habeeb Habeeb expressed his gratitude for the country.

I love America & grateful for the blessing of being in this country. GRATEFUL... EVERY DAY!! If you disagree, OK. But that's what I believe. — Habeeb Habeeb (@habeebhabeeb) January 20, 2017

And now that Trump is president, protesters are preparing for Saturday's Women's March, with events being held around the country, including in Washington, D.C.; Chicago; and Champaign: