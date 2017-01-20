Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Friday, January 20, 2017 83 Today's Paper

C-U twitterverse reacts to Trump's inauguration
| Subscribe

More Local

C-U twitterverse reacts to Trump's inauguration

Fri, 01/20/2017 - 6:47pm | Ben Zigterman

As President Donald Trump was inaugurated, local officials took to Twitter to bid predecessor Barack Obama farewell, congratulate the peaceful transfer of power and prepare for life under President Trump.

U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, R-Collinsville, urged those in D.C. not to drive to the festivities:

Former Champaign Mayor Don Gerard thanked Obama and Vice President Joe Biden for their service, attaching a picture of him with the vice president:

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, shared a video he took of Trump taking the oath of office from his seat on the stage:

Trump now has control of the @POTUS Twitter handle, and for a short while after he took the oath, the prolific Twitter had no tweets on that account, something Champaign County Clerk Gordy Hulten noted:

Shortly after the inauguration ceremonies, former Champaign County GOP Chairman Habeeb Habeeb expressed his gratitude for the country.

And now that Trump is president, protesters are preparing for Saturday's Women's March, with events being held around the country, including in Washington, D.C.; Chicago; and Champaign:

Sections (2):News, Local

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments