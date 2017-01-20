A new day dawns

President-elect Donald Trump, accompanied by Vice President-elect Mike Pence, places a wreath Thursday at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., ahead of his inauguration at noon today.

No matter your political persuasion, we can all agree on one thing: DONALD TRUMP's presidency is going to be a little different than what we're used to. How so? That's what Managing Editor JEFF D'ALESSIO asked folks on Thursday, inauguration eve.

Commander in tweets

Whether he's critiquing "Saturday Night Live" in the wee hours ("not funny, cast is terrible") or making policy news ("The 'Unaffordable' Care Act will soon be history!"), @realDonaldTrump typically does so in chunks of 140 characters or less.

"Try to imagine Dwight Eisenhower tweeting insults about CNN or Meryl Streep," says Pulitzer Prize-winning conservative political commentator and Champaign native GEORGE WILL, no fan of the 45th president. "He is either ignorant of, or indifferent or hostile to, the norms of public manners that have been accepted by all previous presidents."

Too big (an ego) to fail?

There's Trump Tower, Trump International, Trump Taj Mahal, Trump: The Game, Trump Winery, Trump Park Avenue, the late Trump University ...

"He has a huge ego. That we can all agree on," says Urbana's MARIA VASQUEZ DE LEON. But, the chief of Latinas for Trump Illinois believes, that may not be such a terrible thing: "His ego will not allow him to fail. He wants to be the jobs growth president. He wants to help the middle class. He wants to be liked. ... He may not be a perfect man, a statesman or a polished political fronts man, but perhaps this faulty vessel can bring a higher level of economic growth that we all need."

Out: Obamacare. In: TBD

"One word: unpredictable," says UI journalism grad and former White House correspondent JODI ENDA, who leads CNN Politics' special projects team.

It's been 533 days since the first Republican presidential debate, and we still don't know the details of whatever big changes may be coming, says UI College of Business Dean JEFF BROWN, a former member of the White House Council of Economic Advisers. Blame an election season that was "remarkably free of substantive policy discussion," leaving "enormous uncertainty about how the economic policy environment will change in the coming years."

March madness

The Trump era will start with a protest — or 300.

In addition to the massive Women's March on Washington, all 50 states will reportedly hold sister events Saturday to protest a laundry list of issues they have with the 45th president. Among them: equal pay for equal work, an end to police brutality and a denunciation of Trump's vow of mass deportations.

"Under many circumstances, I enjoy a good boundary pusher," says UI alum BECKY SARWATE, president of the Illinois Woman's Press Association, but Trump's "overall immaturity, distaste for facts and critical thinking combined with fragile narcissism has me more afraid of everything."