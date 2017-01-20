Rantoul police chief resigns after less than a year

Photo by: Dave Hinton/Rantoul Press Rantoul police Chief Erman Blevins, shown above flanked by wife Debra and son Connor at his Feb. 9, 2016, swearing-in ceremony, resigned his position, effective immediately, on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, for personal reasons.

RANTOUL — Rantoul's police chief resigned his position on Friday, effective immediately — less than a year after starting the job.

Erman Blevins turned in his equipment and said he was resigning for personal reasons. He was unavailable to comment Friday afternoon.

Village Administrator Jeff Fiegenschuh said the move caught everyone in the village by surprise.

"I'm sad to see him go," Fiegenschuh said. "He's a good cop. (I) understand he has some personal things to work out, and I respect his decision."

The village will begin the process of advertising for a new chief. Until a permanent replacement is found, Lt. Alex Meyer and Lt. Jeff Wooten will be in charge of the department.

Meyer heads day-to-day operations and staff, while Wooten is in charge of the budget and finance and communications personnel.

Neither Meyer nor Wooten was available to comment Friday.

"It's so busy with this Crime Free Housing (program) and the budget. I talked to (Mayor Chuck Smith), and we felt it would be appropriate," Fiegenschuh said of naming Meyer and Wooten to head the department for now.

Blevins had only recently outlined the housing program, in which the police department would work with landlords of Rantoul multi-unit rental housing to screen tenants in a crime-reduction effort. The village board is expected to vote on adopting the program in February.

Blevins conducted the first of two informational meetings with landlords this week and was scheduled to lead a second one Monday evening. Fiegenschuh said he was unsure if that meeting would go on as scheduled.

Blevins assumed the $110,000-a-year police-chief position Feb. 9, 2016, succeeding Paul Farber, who retired. Blevins, 47 at the time, was selected out of a pool of 16 candidates.

He came to Rantoul from Carpentersville, a town of about 38,000 people in northern Illinois, where he served as the police department's commander of records and administration. He had served in the 61-officer department for 25 years.

Blevins also served three years in the U.S. Navy.

Dave Hinton is editor of the Rantoul Press, a News-Gazette community newspaper. For more, visit rantoulpress.com.