Smashing Pumpkins frontman visits LeRoy

LeROY — Yes, that really was Billy Corgan — lead singer of the Grammy-winning rock band The Smashing Pumpkins — in LeRoy last week.

The visit was part of a new "30 Days" project the Chicago native recently launched, in which he travels the country, recording music and posting videos of his experiences in each town.

Why LeRoy? Corgan is friends with Robert King, a member of the city's police department. They became acquainted through professional wrestling of all things: King works part-time as a referee in the Resistance Pro wrestling circuit, which Corgan was also heavily involved in, according to LeRoy Police Chief Jason Williamson.

King briefed his boss about Corgan's visit in advance, and members of the department met the singer at city hall for about five minutes before King and Corgan headed to the Old Bank for supper.

Corgan's visit here was partially chronicled on The Smashing Pumpkins' YouTube channel, with Corgan telling viewers he's about to head to McLean County to visit King and his brother, Justin.

Williamson posted photographic evidence of Corgan's visit on the department's Facebook page, drawing reactions such as "My town is cooler than yours!" from stunned residents.

Jerry Nowicki is editor of the LeRoy/Farmer City Press, a News-Gazette community newspaper. For more, visit leroyfcpress.com.