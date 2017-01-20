Tom's #Mailbag, Jan. 20, 2017

Submit questions for Tom's Mailbag by clicking here

It’s huge, great, the best, beautiful, excellent fantastic. Of course I’m talking about this week’s mailbag. What a selection of questions including an unusual number about housing — a gated neighborhood, a new neighborhood, the fire-damaged “home” of a homeless (by choice) person, a home for runaways and a teardown in south Champaign.

Plus questions about arrest and booking procedures in a recent fatal DUI, the anti-idling law in Illinois, the planned boom in University of Illinois enrollment, what road salt does to aquatic life, updates on Matt Rush and the old Urbana-Lincoln/Jumer’s/Historic Lincoln hotel, the flu this winter, Dodds Park, Trader Joe’s, Myra Station and — imagine this! — a complaint about a street with potholes.

Gated community

“Does Champaign have a ‘gated’ community? I drive by Lakepoint Road every week and notice what looks like a gate across the road. Is this correct?”

“Gated” communities/neighborhoods are not permitted in Champaign, said Planning and Development Director Bruce Knight.

But Lakepoint, which is on the lake for the Lincolnshire Fields Country Club, isn’t in Champaign’s city limits.

“The only ‘gated community’ we have in the city is Baytowne Apartments, which was allowed because it is single ownership, not multiple owners on private lots,” Knight explained. “There was a provision in the annexation agreement that said if they ever wanted to subdivide and sell it off in pieces the interior streets would have to be upgraded to city standards and dedicated and the gates would have to be eliminated.”

Clearview in view

“Maybe this question has came up before, so sorry for asking again, but what is the status of the area west of Mattis and north of I-74 (Clearview, I think)? It has a working traffic light, but nothing there. Will a subdivision be built there someday? Thanks!”

This question came up about 18 months ago and at that time the developers of Clearview, the Atkins Group, said it planned to put 240 acres of the property into homes that would be developed “as the market dictates.”

The opportunity for the market to speak is there, said Mike Martin, director of residential development for Atkins.

“We’ve installed two streets for residential development,” he said. “The electric is being finished this week and the gas is supposed to be complete by the end of January. And lot sales will begin shortly. There will be some residential houses going out in that area.”

How quickly it happens depends on home builders, Martin said. Could it be this year?

“I’ve got to get some builders to say that yes, they’d like to do it. But we think it will,” he said.

The first phase of development, said Martin, includes 40 lots. It’s not far from the High School of St. Thomas More.

Cunningham runaways

“Daily reading of the Urbana Police reports shows numerous calls to Cunningham Home and the Kendall Gill house for runaways. I think it would be interesting to know just how much time (and translation into $$$) the Urbana Police Department spends on this one entity. We hear about Urbana needing more police and they probably do, but my guess is that a lot of resources are being spent on the two Cunningham properties — and since they are church-related, are any taxes being collected that would help offset this cost to the city? Perhaps all the Methodist churches that are collecting gifts for the young people living there need to collect money to help out the city with answering the runaway calls.”

There are a lot of calls for service to the Urbana Police from the Cunningham properties, police and officials of the Cunningham Children’s Home acknowledge.

But fewer than a third result in a police response.

“We are required by DCFS to report any youth who is out of our sight, even if it’s only for a limited amount of time, even if they’re 18 and over,” said Sharla Jolly, director of advancement at Cunningham. “It’s just a call we make to the non-emergency number because we have a reporting responsibility.”

Over the last three years (2014-2016), according to an Urbana Police crime analysis, 1,485 calls for service were documented from Cunningham properties but 475 resulted in officer response.

Cunningham serves about 300 young people a year, most between 11 and 17 years old, although some are as young as 9 and some are 18 or older.

“Runaway reports are the most frequent type of UPD involvement,” said the analysis. “Typically, staff from CCH will call the non-emergency line at UPD to report a runaway. The police services representative will create a police report and document the runaway in the Law Enforcement Agencies Data System.

“These reports typically do not result in officer involvement unless the missing person is reported to be involved in criminal activity to the police by another individual.”

About 12 percent of Cunningham’s runaway reports from 2014-2016 resulted in officer response, the police said, while 94.9 percent of all other calls resulted in officer response.

“The other thing is that our kids in residential care, and that includes the group home, they’ve experienced trauma at an extreme level and so this causes them to exhibit some challenging behaviors. That’s why they’re with us,” said Jolly. “Usually it happens early in their lives and we see these behaviors later. Some come to us with a history of running away, it’s chronic and it’s their primary coping mechanism. It’s the way they deal with stress.”

Out of 1,229 incidents documented by Urbana police during the three-year period, 938 were runaway incidents, which is more than all of the other incidents combined. In second place was battery and criminal damage to property.

“The runaways stand alone,” said Urbana Police Lt. Bryant Seraphin. “Cunningham’s doing the best they can. I don’t fault them. They’re trying to be good neighbors.”

Home plans

“What are the plans for the area where a home was demolished at Windsor and Stillwater Drive?”

Oddly, the parcel just to the west of Morrissey Park, is not in the Champaign city limits.

So the county had to issue the demolition permit.

County Zoning Administrator John Hall said that from the beginning he was told that the new owner intended to build a new home on the property.

And because the new home would be connected to Urbana-Sanitary District sanitary sewers it would require city approval.

Champaign senior planner Jeff Marino explains: “Yes, the city of Champaign has an agreement with the Urbana-Champaign Sanitary District, which requires all new sewer connections to be annexed by the city or entered into an annexation agreement with the city in order to get their sewer connection permit. Since this property was completely demolished, they meet the definition of a ‘new’ connection, when they reconnect to the sewer line. As a result, prior to the issuance of a building permit, the property owner will have to work with the city of Champaign to either annex or secure the approval of an annexation agreement from the city council.”

Upon annexation or through an annexation agreement, Marino said, the zoning would transfer into the city as single family residential.

Urbana-Lincoln update

“Hello, Just wondering what has happened recently with the Historic Lincoln Hotel in Urbana. I read an old article from 2015 but haven’t seen much since then. I was wondering if anyone would be able to market it as a possible Harry Potter-ish theme or even Game of Thrones style hotel? I know they are both trademarked but there has been a recent resurgence of these style movies and books with many fans from all over. It wouldn’t take much change to fit either style ... which would leave room for the many repairs it sounds like it needs. I haven’t been in the building since the mid-90s but it was gorgeous and the food was delicious. I would hate for this unique building to be lost. Just curious of its status. Thank you!”

I’m not sure how you missed it but Urbana officials said last month they were hopeful that a new developer would come in and spend up to $25 million to repair and remodel the 1920s-era hotel in a “boutique hotel.”

Here’s that story ... http://www.news-gazette.com/news/local/2016-12-09/tap-25-million-deal-re...

Meanwhile, Libby Tyler, Urbana’s community development director, said this week the city is “still actively working on a development deal, which would involve complete renovation to four-star major brandable status. At this point, I think the redevelopment agreement should be ready for council review in late February/early March.”

Road salt’s effect

“Tom, does road salt runoff have much of an impact on our local streams?”

It’s probably not a significant problem, said Walton Kelly, a groundwater geochemist who is head of the groundwater section of the Illinois State Water Survey.

“I have not done any studies in our area on this issue, so this is just an educated guess. I don’t think road salt runoff is having a significant impact on local streams,” he said. “The USEPA has recommended a chronic criterion for aquatic life of a four-day average chloride concentration of 230 mg/L (milligrams per liter) as a maximum. (Road salt is primarily sodium chloride (NaCl).”

The acute (one-hour) criterion is 860 mg/L, he said.

“I don’t think any of our streams ever approach even the chronic level. We really don’t have the density of paved surfaces or snow and ice amounts that should cause any significant problems. In contrast, in the Chicago area there are some streams that can have very high chloride concentrations, over 4,000 mg/L on occasion.”

Kelly said that “high chloride levels can definitely be deleterious to aquatic organisms. As you drive along the interstates in the Chicago region you may notice a lot of cattails and phragmites, which are salt-tolerant plants that can thrive in a high salt environment where many native plants cannot.”

Former Officer Matt Rush

“Why haven’t we heard anything from Matt Rush? Will he talk now that he has settled with the city?”

Rush, the former Champaign police officer whose tenure with the department ended Tuesday with the approval of a $50,000 separation agreement, “prefers not to do any interviews,” said David Blanchette, spokesman for the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police in Springfield.

Missing DUI arrest

A reader asked courts reporter Mary Schenk why Esteban Tomas, charged with DUI in connection with a New Year’s crash on I-74 near Champaign that resulted in the death of LaDonna “Jeannie” Brady of Mahomet, was not arrested when released from the hospital and if he was ever booked at the county jail.

Illinois State Police spokeswoman Tracy Lillard responds that Tomas, 33, was injured in the crash and taken to Carle Hospital for treatment.

Because he was being treated and because troopers were trying to figure out who caused the crash, Tomas was given a notice to appear in court on Feb. 24 to be arraigned on a misdemeanor DUI charge.

Lillard explained that the notice to appear is the equivalent of an arrest although it does not mean a person is physically taken to jail for booking.

Traffic crash reconstruction specialists and detectives from state police continued to investigate the crash and forwarded their reports to the state’s attorney’s office on Jan. 12, which resulted in felony DUI charges being filed against Tomas on Jan. 17. Judge Brett Olmstead then issued a warrant for his arrest with a $100,000 bond on the more serious charges.

Given that Tomas is not in custody, it appears police have been unable to locate him.

Tomas told police he lived in the 200 block of West Beardsley in Champaign.

“Preliminary information obtained by the trooper (on Jan. 1) during the initial investigation guided the bonding procedures. No ISP policies or procedures were violated during the initial misdemeanor DUI arrest,” Lillard said.

On Thursday, State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said she was still receiving reports from state police about the crash.

“The decision to issue an NTA is entirely in the hands of law enforcement and was made prior to our

involvement,” said Rietz.



Anyone with information on Tomas’ whereabouts is asked to call state police at 867-2050 or Crime Stoppers at 373-8477.

Anti-idling law

“I just read this piece about a Michigan man who was ticketed for letting his car run unattended in his own driveway ... http://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2017/01/10/man-gets-128-ticket...).

“Is this something we could get ticketed for in Illinois? If so, are police officers in C-U inclined to issue tickets for this?”

Yes, it is illegal in Illinois and most other states to leave a car sitting unattended. The main reason is to prevent auto thefts and a secondary reason is to limit pollution.

Here’s the law:

625 ILCS 5/11-1401) (from Ch. 95 1/2, par. 11-1401)

Sec. 11-1401. Unattended motor vehicles. No person driving or in charge of a motor vehicle shall permit it to stand unattended without first stopping the engine, locking the ignition, removing the key from the ignition, effectively setting the brake thereon and, when standing upon any perceptible grade, turning the front wheels to the curb or side of the highway.

Strained by flu

“What is the type of flu that is going around now? I’ve had it, my wife has had it and several of our friends have or had it. We’ve all had our annual flu shot. It seems to be very contagious also.”

It’s not been a particularly difficult flu season, said Awais Vaid, an epidemiologist at the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.

“In Champaign, we are currently seeing Influenza A and B. The vaccine is a good match to what is circulating,” he said. “We have not seen peak flu activity as yet. We are expecting the numbers to go up in the following weeks. Flu hospitalizations and clinic visits are within normal limits for this time of the year.”

Makeshift home

“What’s the story on the guy living under the power line tower just east of the railroad tracks at Prairie Gardens. Yesterday, 1/12/17, it was the way it always is, and today it looks like it caught fire. Who has been living there and why hasn’t something been done about it before now?”

Tony Comtois, a street outreach worker at C-U At Home, knows all about the man who lived in the tent alongside the Canadian National Railroad spur line in west Champaign.

“He’s OK,’ said Comtois. “He has some social anxieties and he doesn’t really like to be around people. We just recently, in a dual effort with Rosecrance (Health Network), he has an appointment there to get on some meds to change that.

“He’s in a safe place, I’ll put it that way. We’ve reached out to the community and he’s regrouping some stuff so that if he chooses to set another camp up he’ll be comfortable. It’s weird because our goal is to get people off the street and to replenish the supplies for a guy to stay on the street, that’s odd. But if he won’t come off the street we want to assist him to be as safe as possible on the street.”

As for the cause of the fire, Comtois said it’s undetermined.

“I don’t want to speculate but I do know this. He was not in the camp at the time that it happened,” Comtois said.

If you want to help the man with clothing or other items you can text message Comtois at 217-417-9232. Tell him your message is in relation to “power tower.”

“He has said respectfully that he does not want to meet the public,” said Comtois, who said he is willing to serve as an intermediary between donors and the man.

UI enrollment growth

“If the University of Illinois enrollment really increases to 93,600, as President Killeen said this week, how would the UI compare with other schools in the Big Ten?”

Killeen’s plan, as outlined, would have the Urbana campus enrollment increase by more than 6,300 students over the next five years to 53,255.

(According to the press release about the enrollment growth, the Urbana campus would increase from 46,951 to 53,225, but the university’s Division of Management Information said enrollment at Urbana last fall was 44,480).

(Another aside: It took 13 years to grow the last 6,300 in enrollment at the Urbana campus — from 38,872 in fall 2003 to 44,880 in fall 2016.)

Assuming the Urbana campus enrollment increases to 53,255, and enrollments at other Big Ten schools remain stable (not likely), the UI-Urbana would shoot to No. 2, behind Ohio State.

The current ranking:

Ohio State 59,482

Minnesota 51,580

Michigan State 50,344

Rutgers 48,378

Penn State 47,307

Michigan 44,718

UI-Urbana 44,480

Wisconsin 43,338

Indiana 43,213

Purdue 40,451

Maryland 37,610

Iowa 33,334

Nebraska 25,006

Northwestern 20,955

Dodds Park land swap

“When (the Champaign school district) was interested in purchasing a portion of Dodds Park from the Champaign Park District, we were told there were restrictions on it sale due to a federal grant received years before. Were there any consequences to the park district for having sold a portion of the park previously to a private developer for the apartment complex that sits east of Dodds?”

Last Oct. 7, said Champaign Park District Director Joe DeLuce, the National Park Service gave its approval to a park district plan to give up 6.4 acres in Dodds Park in exchange for 20 acres adjacent to The Trails at Abbey Fields in far west Champaign.

The park district had erroneously sold a portion of Dodds Park without going through the land conversion process as provided in the Land and Water Conservation Act, DeLuce explained.

It then worked with Illinois Department of Natural Resources to convert the 6.4 acres, with final approval granted by the National Park Service.

The 18-month process included environmental studies, appraisals and reports to demonstrate the value of the 20 acres, he said. The new 20-acre park will have the same restrictions as Dodds Park.

“The District is working to finalize the park plan and has three years to develop the property,” said DeLuce.

Trader Joe’s

“Will we EVER get a Trader Joe’s in C-U? It boggles my mind that we don’t already have one or two in our area!”

If this is a sincere question it boggles my mind that you would ask it.

Metropolitan Champaign-Urbana, as defined by the federal Office of Management and Budget, includes Champaign, Ford and Piatt counties and has a population of about 237,252.

It ranks No. 172, behind Tuscaloosa, Ala., and just ahead of Idaho Falls, Idaho. Neither has a Trader Joe’s.

More importantly, here are the nearest metropolitan areas that have Trader Joe’s, the number of TJ stores they have and their populations:

— 21 in metro Chicago (9.5 million)

— four in metro St. Louis (2.8 million)

— two in metro Indianapolis (1.75 million)

— two in metro Louisville (1.27 million)

Metropolitan Des Moines has one Trader Joe’s (the only one in all of Iowa) and its population is more than 612,000.

So until C-U’s population doubles (or triples) it’s probably not going to get a Trader Joe’s.

Be happy with the selection of groceries we have.

Street complaint

“Just wondering if the city has any plans for a permanent repair on North Duncan between Bradley and Clayton. Every year after a good stretch of cold weather the holes that were filled the previous year reopen and become deeper — which are not a joy to drive over. Clearly the annual stick a bunch of rock and tar mixture in there doesn’t work and it needs a more permanent repair job. The longer it takes for a ‘patch’ job to be done the better the drivers become at bobbing and weaving down the street which is a whole other issue.”

The city is aware of the conditions on this stretch of road, said Champaign Public Works spokesman Kris Koester.

“There is a plan to make more permanent repairs either during this construction season or the next construction season. In the meantime, staff will monitor this area to make temporary repairs as needed,” he said.

Personally, I’ve seen much worse road conditions in Champaign-Urbana than this segment.

Mira/Myra again

“Could you please help explain the community signs for Myra (northeast corner of Windsor Road and Illinois 130) and Mira (southeast corner)? A cursory search shows that Mira was named for Myra Silver, as was Myra Ridge. Why the spelling change from Myra to Mira? And why the other sign across the street with Myra? Furthermore, why does the community still exist with just one home?”

Never has so much been written about something so little. This is about the fifth mailbag question about Myra/Mira.

One of the signs (the Mira one) was erected by the Illinois Department of Transportation, based on how the area is identified by the United States Geological Survey. The other one (Myra) is on the private property of the only home in what once was known as Myra Station. It was called Myra Station because there was a grain elevator and station there on a long-gone railroad line.

Myra was indeed named for Myra Silver who according to local history books was the only daughter of David Silver, who later operated her father’s 240-acre farm.