UPDATE: Suspect in Champaign bank robbery identified
UPDATE 3:20 p.m. Friday:
CHAMPAIGN - Police are looking for Jeremy Larson, 30, who last listed an Urbana address, in connection with a Thursday morning robbery at the Busey Bank, 3002 W. Windsor Road, C.
Police said a man they believe was Larson entered the bank about 11:05 a.m., jumped on the counter, announced a robbery and demanded money.
No gun was displayed. Bank employees gave him cash and he ran from the bank.
Larson is currently out on bond in a theft case filed against him late last month involving the theft of merchandise from an Urbana auto parts business.
After taking an undisclosed amount of cash, the robber ran away to the north.
A weapon was not implied or displayed, and no injuries were reported, according to police.
The robber was described as a white man in his middle 20s or early 30s; about 5 feet, 10 inches tall; with a thin build and strawberry-blond-colored facial hair. He was wearing a dark stocking cap, a blue University of Illinois hooded sweatshirt, dark sweat pants and tennis shoes.
Several officers were interviewing witnesses from the bank and the immediate area Thursday evening.
The holdup is the second this week in Champaign.
An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for Meco K. Russell, 41, of Champaign on charges of aggravated robbery for the other incident, which took place at 2:18 p.m. Tuesday at Regions Bank, 111 S. State St.
A weapon was implied but not seen in that holdup. The robber got away with cash but no one was injured.
The robber was described as a black man possibly in his early to mid-40s; about 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall; and thin, with a small gray chin beard. Witnesses said he was wearing black pants, white tennis shoes, a tan coat and a black fur-lined hood, possibly from a second jacket underneath.
Anyone with information on either holdup is asked to call Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.
In the course of 50 years I have never heard of so many banks being robbed so often as there have been in the CU area over the last 5 years. Apparently robbers are taking advantage of the bank policy of readily handing the money over when asked, without need to verify that the individual is actually armed and without armed security available to intervene. This may be safer for everyone, but the increased costs are passed on to the public.
In the meantime, the ease of bank robbery and the resulting more frequent bank robberies have exposed increasing numbers of bank employees and customers to having their lives threatened by allegedly armed robbers.
If banks are to continue to operate with a physical presence in the community it is time for metal detectors and double doors for controlled entry, with armed security available.
Or maybe the day of brick and mortar banks is passed, and all the bank branches should just close while the public moves to electronic currency.
1) Money = hours of labor = hours of a person's life
NOT just paper.
Therefore, stealing money is stealing part of a life.
2) The lives of the customers and the staff of the bank branch are real. The threats are real. Threatening someone's life has its own impact on the lives of those threatened. Being told that you will be killed has psychological consequences upon the victim, again stealing part of a life. If the robber hurts or kills someone, again part or all of a life is stolen.
It is wrong headed to accept armed robbery as no big deal and to normalize this kind of crime by minimizing it.
I am not suggesting that some random teller take things into their own hands and demand to see a weapon before complying.
I am not suggesting that some teller refuse to cooperate and struggle with a robber, maybe with fatal consequences.
The bank employees are not paid nearly enough to risk themselves to protect bank funds. In fact, they are not paid enough even to have to endure the likelihood of being robbed, and not nearly enough to endure the trauma of being robbed at threat of bodily harm or death.
I am suggesting that the practice of banks just forking over cash upon request encourages more bank robberies. Banks used to be a difficult target that most criminals avoided. Now they are a handy, relatively low risk opportunity for pocket money. They are now like what robbing a convenience store or liquor store used to be.
More armed robberies = more negative impact on the lives of more innocents.
The banks need to take action to discourage robberies.
IMHO one strategy would be to have counterfeit bills in the teller drawers, possibly impregnated with a dye that would be readily obvious, when examined by a person handling it in a business. It would only be handed out to a perpetrator in a robbery situation. The strategy requires the cooperation of businesses, but there will be penalties for possession. The penalty for passing the bills, even if the person doing so proclaims their innocence, is prosecution, just like being in possession of a stolen car. The possession of the counterfeit bills provides probable cause for prosecution. Maybe a bit severe, but as you say this is going to eventually end in tragedy if it isn't halted. Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow are dead, and this isn't the 1930s.
The "undergound economy" will realize that robbing banks is more "risky" than the crime.
My understanding is that the FDIC protects against bank failures.
Bank robbery losses are covered by other insurance, after the deductible is paid by the bank. The deductible and cost of insurance coverage is paid by the bank, and the bank will always pass on costs to customers through fees or lower interest payments.
With regard to gun fights, I would prefer that there not be gun fights in banks unless bystanders could be absolutely protected and the robbers were the only ones who got shot by armed and armored security. That would seem to be difficult to assure.
If armed criminals threaten the lives of others to forcibly take goods or money for their own use, I do not have any concern about the health and safety of those robbers.
They are the ones who crossed the line. They placed themselves at risk by threatening other people's lives.
Threatening the lives of others is a serious crime and should not be minimized and considered business as usual. Banks need to discourage robbers, and laws need to treat armed robbers and shooters harshly.
I like the ideas noted below, supposedly already in use by the French. They seem to offer a sensible deterrence to bank robbery by taking the profit out of it with no gun fights necessary.
The best deterrents are little cash and good security measures. If tellers are behind glass they are safer, but some banks won't use it because customers see it as unfriendly. If it's a small location it should just have it. A larger location can get away with not having it due to the larger staff. They also need a good camera system. Those overhead shots are almost useless.
My wife and I rarely go into our bank, doing almost everything electronically. But no matter what there are going to be situations when a person will have to actually go into a bank, so they will not be going away. Also believe it or not there are still people who want to do most of their business in cash so there will always be a need for the brick and mortar banks.
Even if you do all of your banking electronically and only use ATMs for deposits and cash withdrawl there are still perils. Thieves are getting more and more adept at setting up situations where they can get your data including pin numbers from ATM machines. This usually amounts to them mounting small cameras on the machines that can see the keypad when you enter your pin. I saw a story recently about a group who managed to get scanning equipment INSIDE several machines.
So while electronic banking does help it is by no means immune to theft.
One issue that was raised a few years ago during a string of robberies was surveillance technology. In this day and age these banks absolutely must have the latest and best surveillance equipment. Nobody is helped when the pictures are grainy and somewhat blurred. Our own personal phones take better pictures. Despite the high cost of upgrading equipment, banks need to do this.
He was arrested for the armed robbery and other charges after his parole last summer. He was returned to DOC for the parole violation in committing this latest crime:
http://www.news-gazette.com/news/local/2016-07-28/updated-man-charged-bond-set-5-million-over-shots-fired-deputies.html
He completed his previous sentence in IDOC today on 1/19/17 and was released into the custody of Champaign County to await trial for the above crime. The large bond was set following his arrest for the above crime, before his parole revocation.
In France the bank tellers now don't have direct access to cash. If a customer needs to withdraw more than the daily maximum allowed by an ATM card, the teller issues this customer a one-time card for the required amount. The customer then goes to an ATM, uses that one-time card and withdraws the money.
Another security feature that many banks in Europe now use is a 'two-door cage' at the bank entrance. When a customer enters the bank, he first opens the outside door of the cage (which is only possible while the interior door of the cage is locked). Then, once inside the cage with the outside door closed, the customer pushes a buzzer, which unlocks the interior door of the cage. The same process is repeated in reverse order when a customer leaves the bank. This makes it easy for the bank staff to trap a wood-be-robber inside the cage when that robber tries to leave the bank.
These features have drastically reduced the number of bank robberies in Europe, especially single-offender robberies of the kind that are becoming all too common in the Champaign-Urbana area.
Does anyone find it odd that the original story gave a description of the perp as if they were looking at the picture from the previous robbery at Regions Bank. And now the story has described the perp as a white man based upon new security footage. Who was the source for the original story and describing the black man? Something is fishy here.......
