UPDATE: Suspect in Champaign bank robbery identified

UPDATE 3:20 p.m. Friday:

CHAMPAIGN - Police are looking for Jeremy Larson, 30, who last listed an Urbana address, in connection with a Thursday morning robbery at the Busey Bank, 3002 W. Windsor Road, C.

Police said a man they believe was Larson entered the bank about 11:05 a.m., jumped on the counter, announced a robbery and demanded money.

No gun was displayed. Bank employees gave him cash and he ran from the bank.

Larson is currently out on bond in a theft case filed against him late last month involving the theft of merchandise from an Urbana auto parts business.

CHAMPAIGN — Police have released surveillance photos from a holdup at a southwest Champaign bank.

Police were called to Busey Bank at 3002 W. Windsor Road shortly after 11 a.m. They said a man entered the bank, jumped onto the counter, announced a robbery and demanded money.

After taking an undisclosed amount of cash, the robber ran away to the north.

A weapon was not implied or displayed, and no injuries were reported, according to police.

The robber was described as a white man in his middle 20s or early 30s; about 5 feet, 10 inches tall; with a thin build and strawberry-blond-colored facial hair. He was wearing a dark stocking cap, a blue University of Illinois hooded sweatshirt, dark sweat pants and tennis shoes.

Several officers were interviewing witnesses from the bank and the immediate area Thursday evening.

The holdup is the second this week in Champaign.

An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for Meco K. Russell, 41, of Champaign on charges of aggravated robbery for the other incident, which took place at 2:18 p.m. Tuesday at Regions Bank, 111 S. State St.

A weapon was implied but not seen in that holdup. The robber got away with cash but no one was injured.

The robber was described as a black man possibly in his early to mid-40s; about 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall; and thin, with a small gray chin beard. Witnesses said he was wearing black pants, white tennis shoes, a tan coat and a black fur-lined hood, possibly from a second jacket underneath.

Anyone with information on either holdup is asked to call Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.