MTD board appointee withdraws from Parkland contest

CHAMPAIGN — James Faron, who was appointed Thursday night as one of seven members of the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District board, withdrew his name Friday afternoon as a candidate for the Parkland College board.

The move reduces to 11 the number of candidates for four positions on the community college board in the April 4 consolidated election.

Faron had been one of seven candidates for three six-year terms at Parkland. There also are five candidates for a two-year term on the board.

Faron was appointed to a five-year term on the MTD board Thursday by Champaign County Board Chair C. Pius Weibel, who opted for the retired Champaign optometrist over incumbent board member Jermaine Raymer.

"I interviewed both of these applicants five years ago for this same slot," said Weibel. "This slot is the informal Republican slot from Champaign. That time, I picked Mr. Raymer; this time, I'm picking Mr. Faron. I think Mr. Faron really has better ideas, looking at the big picture of the C-U MTD, more so than Mr. Raymer."

Faron said earlier this week that if he would not want to serve on both panels.

"I think it'd be unfair to the voters and also probably to me," he said.