Unit 4 board won't reveal superintendent pick immediately

CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign school board will know the identity of the district's next superintendent on Monday night.

The rest of us, however, will have to wait a bit.

Board President Chris Kloeppel said Friday that no announcement can be made until after employment contracts are signed. Kloeppel couldn't say how long it will take to draw up a formal agreement but guessed it could be at least a week after Monday night's selection before the district is ready to make an announcement.

The three finalists for the job that the retiring Judy Wiegand will leave at the end of the school year had their final round of interviews on Wednesday.

In the mix for a job that comes with a total compensation package in the $205,000 to $235,000 range: Susan Zola, Unit 4's current assistant superintendent for achievement, curriculum and instruction; Paul Fregeau, assistant superintendent of North Kansas City (Mo.) schools; and Mike Popp, interim superintendent of Flossmoor schools and an adjunct professor at Aurora University.