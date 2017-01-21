UPDATE: Suspect in Champaign bank robbery arrested

Photo by: Provided Jeremy Larson Image

UPDATE as of 12:50 p.m. Saturday:

CHAMPAIGN — The suspect in Thursday's robbery of a southwest Champaign bank was arrested on Saturday morning.

Champaign police detectives learned the whereabouts of Jeremy Larson and his desire to turn himself in early Saturday. At approximately 7:04 a.m., Larson was arrested without incident in the 1200 block of South Mattis Avenue. He was interviewed and then transported to the Champaign County Jail, where he awaits formal arraignment for aggravated robbery.

Larson, 30, of Urbana, is accused of robbing Busey Bank, 3002 W. Windsor Road, C, early Thursday.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information relevant to the robbery is encouraged to contact the Champaign Police Investigations Division at 217-351-4545.

UPDATE as of 4:30 p.m. Friday:

CHAMPAIGN — Police are asking for the public's help finding a man they believe held up a southwest Champaign bank late Thursday morning.

On Friday, Champaign police said they are looking for Jeremy Larson, 30, of Urbana for the robbery of Busey Bank, 3002 W. Windsor Road, C.

Police had surveillance video of a man wearing a navy blue University of Illinois sweatshirt with the hood pulled up over his head who entered the bank about 11:05 a.m. The man jumped on the counter, announced a robbery and demanded money. Employees handed over cash and he then ran away.

Lt. Dave Shaffer declined to say exactly how police identified Larson.

Larson was arrested and charged last month with felony theft for allegedly stealing more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from Advance Auto Parts, 110 N. Vine St., U. At that time, he listed an address in the 400 block of East High Street, Urbana.

Court records show that he is still on parole for a 2013 burglary conviction from Champaign County for which he served a prison sentence.

Larson had other convictions for retail theft, domestic battery, intimidation, endangering the life or health of a child, and harassment by electronic communications.

He posted bond in the theft case on Dec. 30 and was scheduled to be back in court Feb. 14.

Anyone with information on Larson's whereabouts is asked to call Champaign police at 217-351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.

Original story, published Thursday:

CHAMPAIGN — Police have released surveillance photos from a holdup at a southwest Champaign bank.

Police were called to Busey Bank at 3002 W. Windsor Road shortly after 11 a.m. They said a man entered the bank, jumped onto the counter, announced a robbery and demanded money.

After taking an undisclosed amount of cash, the robber ran away to the north.

A weapon was not implied or displayed, and no injuries were reported, according to police.

The robber was described as a white man in his middle 20s or early 30s; about 5 feet, 10 inches tall; with a thin build and strawberry-blond-colored facial hair. He was wearing a dark stocking cap, a blue University of Illinois hooded sweatshirt, dark sweat pants and tennis shoes.

Several officers were interviewing witnesses from the bank and the immediate area Thursday evening.

The holdup is the second this week in Champaign.

An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for Meco K. Russell, 41, of Champaign on charges of aggravated robbery for the other incident, which took place at 2:18 p.m. Tuesday at Regions Bank, 111 S. State St.

A weapon was implied but not seen in that holdup. The robber got away with cash but no one was injured.

The robber was described as a black man possibly in his early to mid-40s; about 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall; and thin, with a small gray chin beard. Witnesses said he was wearing black pants, white tennis shoes, a tan coat and a black fur-lined hood, possibly from a second jacket underneath.

Anyone with information on either holdup is asked to call Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.