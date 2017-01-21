Women's March: Champaign

As rallies take place throughout the U.S. — led by the Women's March on Washington — we'll have reports from downtown Champaign.

Staff writer Paul Wood said 15 minutes before the scheduled 11 a.m. start, hundreds had filtered into West Side Park where more than a dozen speakers were to address the crowd. The lineup:

Carol Ammons (State Representative)

Alicia Beck (Candidate for Champaign City Council, District 2, and small business owner)

Stacy Meredith Bennett, Ph.D. (Education consultant, wife of State Sen. Scott Bennett)

Danielle Cook (Director of the Novak Academy, Champaign Unit 4 School District)

Laura Huth (President & CEO of do good Consulting)

Naomi Jakobsson (State Representative-retired)

Kristina Khan (Organizer for Build Programs Not Jails)

Sanaa Khan (UIUC Undergraduate Student and member of the Muslim Students Association)

Angela King (Mother, wife, and architect)

Tanisha King-Taylor (Motivational Speaker, tanishakingtaylor.com)

Claudia Lennhoff (Executive Director of Champaign County Health Care Consumers)

Lucia Maldonado (Latino Parent Liaison for Urbana School District 116)

Rebecca McBride (Executive Director and Founder of 4 Osprey | Ecofluent)

Molly McLay (Assistant Director, UIUC Women's Resources Center)

Mimi Nguyen, (Associate professor in Gender and Women's Studies at UIUC)

Lauren Quinn (Founder, CU chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America)

Evelyn Reynolds (Director of Black Lives Matter CU)

Jasmine Routon (Board of Directors Secretary of The Uniting Pride Center of Champaign County)

Andrea Rundell (Executive Director of the YWCA of the University of Illinois)

Pastor Amy Thoren (Pastor and Director of Saint Andrew’s Lutheran Campus Center)