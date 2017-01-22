The Big 10 with Jeff D'Alessio, Jan. 22, 2017

This being inauguration weekend, we asked 10 high school seniors — who ran slightly less contentious campaigns than the ones you usually read about in these pages — to tell us about their paths to class presidency.

NICOLE WOLK EN

Rantoul

"One of my teachers always said, 'If you give them food, they will come.' This quote doesn't fit exactly into my campaign for office but the theme of food sure does.

"I was a sophomore running for a two-year term of co-president for my student council. To add a little more to my campaign, I decided to test out what would be one of my favorite recipes — homemade cinnamon rolls with maple coffee icing. A week earlier, I received an early birthday present — a cookbook by a food genius, The Pioneer Woman. Inside were these cinnamon rolls that seemed perfect for hungry teenagers at an early morning student council meeting. It did the trick, and I have brought them to school on multiple occasions now.

"This experience of putting myself out there for sure caused me to step out of my comfort zone, allowed me to speak my opinion and gave me confidence to campaign for positions in other clubs, such as FFA and National Honor Society. I value leadership and teamwork so much more now — and especially those cinnamon rolls."

GIULIA BA RBIERI

Urbana Uni High

"During the election assembly, my entire class was packed into a small room and I walked up to the front, mentally preparing myself to give my speech after being flamed in my opponent's. I stuttered over some words, and accidentally implied that one of my student council members from the year before hadn't worked as hard on planning prom as he should have. But, after hitting on all of my key points — a great senior trip, class events and helping everyone have the best senior year — everyone turned in their ballots.

"The week before we had to submit our bios to be sent to the school, my opponent's was an acrostic poem saying 'Giulia Will Lose.' I knew that I had to win."

ALEX HU NT

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

"I was very excited to run for class office this year because it was the first year GCMS required an official campaign strategy. We were required to have a signed petition along with posters and a commercial.

"My main catchphrase was pretty funny, looking back: My vice president, Sophie Hafer, and I photoshopped our faces onto a taco that read 'Let's give them something to taco 'bout.' We hung this high and proud above the senior hallway and I guess it worked. The best way to hearts and votes is through food, I suppose."

KAITLYN MAR SH

DeLand-Weldon

"There are currently only 11 students in my class, so there is not really a typical 'campaign' in running for president.

"The senior class president does many things, but one of them is major — planning the senior trip — so that's the platform I ran my campaign on. In the past, I've watched the senior classes struggle last minute to throw together a class trip. I didn't want that to be a struggle our class would face, and I love to plan things, so I thought I'd be great for the job. I promised that I would plan it early so, at the end of the year, we can relax and enjoy our last moments as high schoolers instead of scrambling around and panicking.

"We're going to Tybee Island, Georgia, from May 7-11.

"Even though the campaign for class president was very informal, it has opened my eyes to many things. I would consider running for a bigger office down the road. I love being in charge and planning things."

CANDY LETI

Urbana

"Running for class president was a fun experience. My friends helped me make posters and with my name being Candy, there were endless possibilities for punny slogans.

"I'd have to say my favorite was probably 'Candy makes our school sweet.'"

AMARISSA GARCIA

St. Thomas More

"I'd like to tell you a story about how my campaign was glorious and ended with my opponent's ultimate defeat ... but I ran unopposed. I like to think that all the other potential candidates were too scared of me. Wink, wink.

"My freshman year at STM, I ran for class representative and ended up winning one of four spots. My sophomore and junior years followed suit. I didn't only let my experience speak for my desire to lead the school as a senior. I'd like to believe I got there by just being myself and showing that I had a genuine concern for my fellow classmates.

"As a student with a lot of anxiety and the need to always know what's going on, I'd often find myself bombarded with questions from students about homework due dates, after-school activities and things of that nature. I found that I knew the answers almost every time and thus became the go-to girl for the scoop on what was going on.

"I would definitely say that this was one of my indirect tactics for persuading people to vote for me. But I think my openness with my classmates really did the job. The goal that I had set for myself my first day of freshman year was that I'd know everyone's name in school, and I have carried that goal with me ever since.

"If I was able to form a connection with my classmates in all grade levels, even something as small as just first-name basis, then they'd be more willing to trust me, ask me for help, listen to my advice and vice versa. I can honestly say that I have been successful in achieving that goal."

SOPHIE WOOLARD

Unity

"Throughout high school and life, you are given many opportunities to grow as a person and a leader. Going into my senior year, I was asked if I'd be interested in running for class president.

"One of my good friends had been president before me and decided she did not want to take on the task her senior year because that means you plan all of the reunions and gatherings down the road.

"I decided that maybe this could be a chance to broaden my leadership and be a way to stay in touch with classmates after graduation day.

"I let my friends and people in my class know that I was planning to run and everyone seemed to be supportive of it.

"I assume no one had a huge problem with me being elected because I ran unopposed. It's one heck of a way to win."

AUBREY JURUM BO

Georgetown-Ridge Farm

"I ran against one other person, and we actually had a tie. So, we had to have a re-vote and I ended up becoming the class president.

"As part of my campaign speech, I promised my fellow classmates that if they elected me, we would have amazing class reunions and that the senior class would win Homecoming hallway and float decorating, which is a huge deal at our school.

"Being class president for four years can get a little stressful, but it's worth it in the end."

CLAIRE MILL ER

Arcola

"Since we are a rather small school, we don't have a large campaign for class offices. To be a class officer, you must submit a form which five of your classmates must sign and (have) two teachers who will support you in your running. Also, you must include a paragraph of why you want the position.

"I was also required to give a short speech. I included things like graduation and how I could plan some great class reunions. It was very informal but was nice for my other classmates to hear."

SARAH HO UMES

Hoopeston Area

"As a small school, everyone pretty much knows everyone and that plays as a big role in the deciding process.

"The funny thing is, I wasn't actually planning on becoming class president. In all of the (previous) years, the same people have held the same offices, but this year I wanted to see a change in who ran. I was expecting the same people to still get chosen, but it gave the students a variety of people to pick from. I also was trying to get people to take part whose fear of losing had kept them from doing so.

"I was shocked to hear my name on the intercom when they announced the new officers. It came as such a surprise, I thought it was a joke. I then went and talked to the past president and immediately felt bad since I took his position. I apologized and he said that if it had to be anyone else, he was glad that it was me."