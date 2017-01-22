The fix is in for bridge; just not now

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette A digital sign announces a lower speed limit on the Kirby Avenue bridge over Interstate 57 on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.

CHAMPAIGN — The tight squeeze that is the Kirby Avenue bridge over Interstate 57 is being prepared for a major makeover that could mirror the overpass just down the road.

Its earliest possible completion date: way down the road.

A city council-authorized, $45,000 preliminary design study for improvements to the southwest Champaign stretch of Kirby, between Duncan and Staley roads, will begin in nine days and last through June 30. The goal, in part, is to identify the cost of replacing the bridge and its approaches with the same construction as Windsor Road's wider I-57 overpass, save technicalities like differing slope measurements, with a finish date of 2023 at the earliest.

Champaign Public Works Director Dennis Schmidt said the hope is to rebuild Kirby's bridge to "complete street standards" — which includes safety features like sidewalks and lighting for vehicles, bikes and pedestrians — as Windsor's was.

Schmidt said the study will also look at the cost of repaving the areas leading up to Kirby bridge's approaches, to make for a more complete renovation project.

Last week, city council members also approved the $130,000 purchase of push-button activated yellow flashers for the bridge, which Schmidt said would be fully implemented by this fall. Funding for both the flashers and the study will come from the city's local motor fuel tax's fund balance, he said.

The new developments come after area residents and officers from seven nearby homeowners associations expressed to the council concerns about safety, particularly for bicyclists and pedestrians on the bridge. It lacks bike paths and sidewalks and has just a 1-foot shoulder.

Residents also asked that the Kirby bridge be given priority over other similar projects but the Illinois Department of Transportation, not the city, is responsible for that scheduling.

A homeowners association representative expressed positive feedback about the approval of the study at last week's council meeting.

City staff agreed with many residents' biggest gripes, concluding in its report to council that "the bridge and bridge approaches lack sidewalks, bike lanes and shoulders, making it unsafe for pedestrians and bicyclists."

This isn't the city's first effort to improve Kirby's overpass. Just last month, council unanimously agreed to lower the bridge's speed limit from 40 and 45 mph to 35.

Councilman Michael LaDue was a strong supporter of the study, saying biking is his main mode of transportation.

"Streets should be built for the future, not for a past dominated by automobiles alone," LaDue said.

The study will be done with the Farnsworth Group's Champaign staff. According to the report to council, it will also include an evaluation of the potential for a trail/sidewalk connection, under the interstate following the Copper Slough, as a short-term alternative to using the Kirby bridge.