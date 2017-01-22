No one hurt in Sunday fire in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN — No injuries were reported in a house fire Sunday afternoon in Champaign.

According to Champaign Deputy Fire Marshal Randy Smith, firefighters were called to a home at 902 S. New St. at 12:12 p.m. after neighbors reports hearing a smoke alarm sounding outside.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the open second-floor windows for the home, which was undergoing renovation.

When firefighters entered the building, they discovered a small fire on the stairs and quickly extinguished it with a fire extinguisher.

Nobody was at home at the time of the fire.

Smith estimated total damage to the structure at $7,500.

Smith said 25 emergency response personnel from the Champaign Fire Department and Pro Ambulance used 11 pieces of fire, rescue and EMS equipment.

Investigators remained at the scene to determine the cause.