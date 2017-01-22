Police give chase to tow truck Sunday night

URBANA — Police from at least three different agencies followed a reported stolen tow truck up and down Interstate 74 on Sunday night.

According to Illinois State Police, someone stole a Tatman’s tow truck pulling a Chevy Equinox.

Champaign police said they received the report of a tow truck stolen from the Circle K on North Neil Street at 6:47 p.m.

Vehicles from the state police, Champaign police and Champaign County Sheriff’s Office followed the tow truck going about 55 mph to the Interstate 57 interchange.

State police said the tow truck then went round and round the interchange a few times before heading back east on Interstate 74 toward Cunningham Avenue.

Champaign police said the Champaign County sheriff’s office took over when they abandoned the pursuit.

As of 9:11 p.m., police were still in pursuit of the truck.