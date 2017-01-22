Reason to march: 'There's too much at stake'

They came to Washington, D.C.

They came to Chicago.

And they came to Champaign, where thousands filled West Side Park, chanting "Love Trumps Hate" one day after Donald Trump's inauguration.

Organizers estimated that up to 5,000 people showed up. Perhaps 25 percent were men, and many were children.

The park was so crowded that the last marchers only took off about 1:30 p.m., more than a half-hour after a series of speeches ended. It was like that across the U.S. and beyond, with a reported 672 other similar events happening worldwide, from L.A. to London.

Jessica Batey of Champaign and her family waited at least a half an hour after most of the marchers started off in West Side Park, and she enjoyed the spectacle.

Daughter Lydia Batey said she was having a great time. There were waves of marchers crowding the streets from the park toward downtown cafes.

There were drummers drumming, children running about to burn off energy, 6-foot-5 drag queen Legs McMuffin of Champaign in her element and horns squawking.

What there wasn't in display was a huge amount of pink hats, which other rallies have reported being filled up with.

"It was perfect weather and wonderful people," said Joanie Rutledge of Urbana.

"People are really mobilized. They want the nation to know that there's a resistance to the surge of patriarchy Donald Trump and his men are promoting." There were not unusual traffic problems, Champaign Sgt. Brandon Thomas said.

Directly addressing some of Trump's pre-election words, many carried signs that protested physical harassment of women.

Mary Linnenburger of Champaign, who was with her husband and child, wore a hat that said "Keep your mitts off my bits."

Kim Whittlesey of Urbana said she was sorry that Hillary Clinton had lost the election.

"The country's in trouble," she said.

Other signs said "The Future Is Female" and "A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance."

Debbie Auble of Champaign thought it was ironic that women's marches seemed to challenge some city infrastructures when "they could handle millions of people for the inauguration."

A contingent to the east of the speakers in the West Side Park gazebo chanted "Bernie! Bernie!" in favor of former candidate Sanders, who had mounted a challenge to early favorite Clinton.

Pro-Trump demonstrations were quiet or non-existent.

State Rep. Carol Ammons said she feared tactics that promote racism and homophobia.

She said a Trump presidency could turn the rich into a "mobocracy."

Ammons urged the crowd to "challenge corporate greed at every level of our society."

"We cannot condone violence against any citizen," she said. The state representative then headed to yet another rally in Springfield.

Education consultant Stacy Meredith Bennett said supporters of rights for minorities and women can "no longer stay in their comfort zones.

"There's too much at stake," she said.

She urged activists to consider lobbying "education," in an effort to benefit people who might otherwise have no voice.

She quoted Michelle Obama's pre-election slogan, "When they go low, we go high."

Referring to a Trump attack on Clinton, organizers promoted "Nasty Woman beer," which donated $1 from each bottle sold to Planned Parenthood.

Unlike Champaign, where there was little sign of bottlenecks, in Chicago, there were problems — of an unusual sort, since organizers thought there were so many more participants than expected that safety could be at issue.

They canceled the march portion.

"We were there early and got up to the staging area. There were so many people filling it up — the entire staging area and side streets — we ended up taking off south and went rogue," Champaign-Urbana Public Health Administrator Julie Pryde said.

"We were chanting: March south and west!"

She estimated the crowd at 250,000 people.

Pryde said the 60 degrees and sunny weather helped.

She noted that "two buses full of wonderful people from the Champaign area raised over $2,000 for the refugee center."

Gale Walden of Urbana had to change her participation to Chicago from Washington at the last moment.

"I don't see my own participation as anti-Trump, but as pro-citizenry," she said.

"You really can't take a democracy for granted, and I think visibility of 'we the people' is very important now. I also think these marches are providing a chance to walk off some deep hurts this election brought about."

"I hope we walk out of that experience into something productive and celebratory, and I'm hoping we will be dancing as well as walking," Walden said.

Washington saw an enormous rally.

The city's metro system reported 275,000 rides Saturday morning, eight times more than normal, Metro officials told NPR Saturday morning — and more than twice the ridership of the day of Trump's inauguration.

Carol Bosley, an organizer of a Champaign trip to the nation's capital, said the event was "a very peaceful march."

After the Washington event, with no arrests noted, she was "watching TV in a pub with eight tired women."

The Washington crowd was celebrity-filled — including Gloria Steinem, Alicia Keys and Ashley Judd.

Hundreds of thousands also marched in Los Angeles, spilling out over the planned route.