UPDATE: One dead, three injured in head-on crash in Edgar County

PARIS — State troopers are at the scene of a reported fatal crash near Paris, Ill., that left one woman dead and three others injured.

Trooper Tracy Lillard of the Illinois State Police said two cars crashed head-on on U.S. 150 just west of Edgar County Road 2100 E. at 1:52 p.m.

A 39-year-old Paris woman driving a car with no passengers was traveling eastbound on U.S. 150, while a second car with a female driver with two passengers was headed westbound at the same location.

Police said it appears the first car traveled into the westbound lane and hit the front of the second car head-on.

Airbags were deployed in both vehicles.

The driver of the first vehicle, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported by helicopter to an area hospital. No information was available on her condition.

The driver of the second vehicle, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two passengers in the second car were taken by ambulance to an area hospital. No information was available on their conditions.

Lillard said that the Illinois State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit and Illinois Department of

Transportation were investigating the crash.

U.S. 150 is closed in the area until further notice, with traffic re-routed onto county roads.