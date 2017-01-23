Area history, Jan. 23, 2017

Today is Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1917, the biggest delivery of oats in several years took place last week at The Farmers Elevator Company in Gifford. More than 73,000 bushels of oats was delivered. The elevator has erected two granaries and filled both of them already.

In 1967, Hiram Paley, an associate professor of mathematics at the University of Illinois, will be a Democratic write-in candidate for the Urbana City Council in the Fourth Ward. Paley apparently will be unopposed in the Democratic primary, but will oppose Everett Smith, retired executive aide in the office of University of Illinois President David D. Henry.

In 2002, secondary school principal is one of the hardest positions to fill in Illinois schools, and by the end of the year Urbana will have to fill two of them. Middle school Principal Marion Krier is retiring after more than 30 years in education and high school Principal David DeWeese is resigning to move closer to ailing family members.