Danville man charged after slow tow-truck chase on I-74

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Robert L. Snook, 41, of Danville, charged Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, with aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle after allegedly leading police on a low-speed chase Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, on Interstate 74 in a stolen tow truck.

URBANA — A Danville man who allegedly led police on a low-speed chase on Interstate 74 in a stolen tow truck has been charged with a Class 1 felony.

Robert L. Snook, 41, who listed an address in the 500 block of Palomino Drive, was charged Monday with aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle.

Snook's bond was set at $35,000. He is due back in court on Feb. 21.

According to a police report, at 6:45 p.m., officers were called to the Circle K, 1503 N. Neil St., C, on a report of a stolen vehicle.

Police talked to a tow-truck driver from Tatman's Towing who said he had been contacted to tow a vehicle.

When the driver met Snook, he asked him to tow a 2010 Chevy Equinox. Snook said he wanted the car towed to an address in Urbana.

After the Tatman's driver hooked up the car to his truck, the driver and Snook both got into the truck's cab. During the ride, the driver thought the car needed to be hooked up to the truck in a different manner, so he pulled over at the Circle K and got out of the vehicle.

Police said at that point, Snook slid over to the driver's seat and drove off in the tow truck.

After the Tatman's driver notified police that his truck had a GPS monitor, officers contacted Tatman's Towing and were able to determine its location.

Police then pursued the truck on I-74 at low speeds for several hours until it ran out of gas. They then arrested Snook.