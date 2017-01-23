Man admits role in nursing home sex scheme

Photo by: Illinois Department of Corrections Dean Goble

URBANA — The second of four men criminally charged with taking sexual advantage of women with dementia in a Champaign nursing home in 2015 has admitted involvement in the bizarre sex scheme.

Dean Goble, 22, a former Vermilion County man now serving a penitentiary sentence in Mount Sterling, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Heidi Ladd to a single count of attempted aggravated criminal sexual assault, admitting that he took a substantial step toward sexually assaulting a woman who lived in the Bickford Cottage, 1002 S. Staley Road, C, in May 2015.

Assistant State's Attorney Matt Banach agreed to seek no more than 14 years in prison for Goble as long as he testifies against co-defendant Trent Warren, 19, of Urbana.

Banach also agreed to dismiss additional charges in return. Ladd set no sentencing date for Goble since Warren's case has not yet been set for trial. Neither has a trial date been set for Dontrell Netter, 23, of Champaign.

Netter and Warren both face charges of attempted aggravated criminal sexual assault and conspiracy to commit aggravated criminal sexual assault. Netter is also charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault.

Channing Butler, 26, of Champaign, the former Bickford Cottage employee who cooked up the scheme to have the men sexually assault dementia patients while he videotaped the activity, is serving a 14-year prison sentence.

He pleaded guilty in June to three counts of solicitation to commit aggravated criminal sexual assault with three different women who lived at the assisted-living and memory care facility.

Goble is serving a seven-year prison sentence for a Vermilion County burglary conviction, which he received in 2015. He also had a 2012 conviction for possession of a stolen vehicle out of Cook County.

Although the offense to which he pleaded guilty is a Class 1 felony, Ladd explained to Goble that his prior record means he has to be sentenced as a Class X felon to between six and 30 years.

The case against the four men was investigated by Champaign police.

Goble is represented by Assistant Public Defender Katie Jessup.