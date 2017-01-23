'My heart has been snatched from me' (w/video)

Video: Deundrea Weatherspoon sentencing » more Videographer: Heather Coit Deundrea Weatherspoon is sentenced to seven years by Judge Tom Difanis for his involvement in dismembering the body of Ashley Gibson. Image

Image

URBANA — An Urbana man who helped dismember a woman who had died of a drug overdose in Champaign last spring has been sentenced to seven years in prison, with family members of the victim telling the judge about the pain they experienced.

The sentence that Judge Tom Difanis gave Deundrea Weatherspoon, 25, for conspiring to dismember Ashley Gibson's body was the same as three of five other co-defendants have received.

Weatherspoon, who listed an address in the 600 block of South Poplar Street, pleaded guilty in December and opted to have Difanis sentence him.

Javon Tate, 20, Randale Banks, 28, and Reginald Logan, 24, all of Champaign, each entered negotiated pleas with the state that netted them a guaranteed seven-year prison sentence.

What was different in Weatherspoon's case was that Assistant State's Attorney Troy Lozar asked family members of Miss Gibson to tell the judge about the pain they experienced.

"My heart has been snatched from me. Out of all my six kids, we were closest. Sometimes I can't get out of bed," said Ranae Gibson, Miss Gibson's mother, who reported her missing when she didn't come home April 18.

In an emotional hourlong hearing, Ranae Gibson sobbed as she summoned the memory of identifying her 24-year-old daughter's remains, calling it "the worst day of my life."

She said her daughter had two sons, ages 9 and 4. The older knows what happened, while the younger keeps asking where his mommy is, she said.

"Ashley never met a stranger. If you knew her, you loved her. It wasn't supposed to happen to her," she said.

Miss Gibson's younger brother, Raymond Newell, said he also struggles with depression.

"It didn't have to go the way it did. There's a big hole in our family. We are all trying to find things to fill that void," he said.

Rochella Crawford, Miss Gibson's cousin, opined that with all the people present working to get Miss Gibson's body apart, "at least one person could have made the good choice to call the police to give her body back."

"Ashley was a beautiful person who deserved the right to have a proper burial," Crawford said.

The alleged leader of the effort and the resident of the home where the grim deed began, Davion Hedrick, 27, has pleaded guilty to dismembering a human body and will be sentenced by Difanis in February. He faces six to 30 years in prison.

Only Donte Meeks' case is unresolved. The 26-year-old Rantoul man is due back in Difanis' courtroom March 21.

Lozar argued for a 12-year sentence for Weatherspoon, whose only prior conviction was for misdemeanor reckless driving in 2015.

Miss Gibson died of a drug overdose while at a party at Hedrick's home that began April 17 and stretched into the 18th. When Hedrick discovered that she had died, he summoned men and women who had been there the day before back to his house. Once gathered, the men agreed to get rid of her body rather than report her death to authorities, Lozar said.

He said they took turns using different tools to break it apart. Some parts were burned in the backyard, he said, while evidence suggested that Hedrick and Tate put the remaining pieces in two garbage bags, drove them to Clinton Lake in DeWitt County and tossed them into the water. The bags were recovered April 24.

Lozar said the men conspired to "create a situation where this family would never have known what happened to Ashley Gibson," if not for the police's work after the fact. He called the men's collective decision to dismember and dispose of her remains "baffling."

"What they chose to do flies in the face of human sanctity," he said. "They looked at her and said, 'She's trash. ... Let's get rid of her.'"

Difanis asked Lozar why he felt Weatherspoon deserved more than the other three men who got seven years in prison. Lozar reminded the judge of the testimony of Champaign police Detective Andre Davis.

Davis interviewed two of Miss Gibson's friends who were present when the men took turns trying to get her body apart, a process that went on for several hours in the backyard of Hedrick's home.

Both women, Davis testified, told him that Weatherspoon "seemed like he was striking her body with a purpose" and that he was the one most actively participating in hitting the corpse.

"Is that a small thing? I suggest it isn't," Lozar said to the judge.

Weatherspoon's attorney, Assistant Public Defender George Vargas, asked for probation for Weatherspoon, reminding the judge that he had no significant criminal record, that he had pleaded guilty, and would forever be associated with the desecration of a body.

Weatherspoon declined to say anything when given the opportunity.

Difanis said what the men did was an "outrageous and cruel offense."

"They robbed this family of closure," he said, adding it was bad enough to lose a loved one to a drug overdose but even worse to be unable to lay her to rest the way they wanted.

"What these individuals did is absolutely senseless, yet they carried it out for no apparent reason," he said.

Weatherspoon pleaded guilty to a Class 1 felony and in return, a more-serious Class X felony charge of dismembering a human body was dismissed.

He was given credit for 256 days already served, so he could be out of prison in less than three years.