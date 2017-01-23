Pope talks local farming before Monday speech

Photo by: Rick Danzl Clayton Pope at his home in Champaign on Friday Jan. 20, 2017.

The featured speaker at Monday’s annual meeting of the Champaign County Farm Bureau will provide an early outlook on the 2017 farm season. For a sneak preview of Clayton Pope’s message at Pear Tree Estate — and how the changing of the guard in Washington might impact agriculture going forward — staff writer MARCUS JACKSON caught up with the owner of Clayton Pope Commodities for a few questions:

First thing's first: What’s the outlook for central Illinois in 2017?

Things are looking much better than everyone would have guessed a few months ago as far as commodity prices go. It’s very profitable for soybeans right now, and corn is inching up into the black for more and more operators as we speak.

I think some of the calls for an Armageddon or just a real bleak profit picture may be a little premature. By using risk-management tools available to you, things look fantastic going forward.

What’s your message to farmers going to be?

I’m going to try to summarize the current fundamental situation for corn and soybeans that exists right now in terms of supply and demand statistics. Then I kind of want to look at the areas that are most vulnerable to change: What areas are most likely to change going forward and how that might impact the price.

That’s the traditional way of trying to predict future price behavior. More and more, other factors play a much bigger role in the price-discovery process than they used to. We have huge money flows right now; there’s just a lot of hot money out there in search of the best return possible and an extremely fickle crowd that definitely has a huge impact on ag commodity prices, as well.

Anymore, any kind of analysis or attempt to predict future prices has to take that into account. That being said, we’re looking at as much uncertainty that we’ve seen in a heck of a long time because of the regime change in Washington. Predicting those macroeconomic and emotional effects is harder than ever, but more critical than ever, as well.

How does the change in power in Washington affect things?

Everybody seems to be on pins and needles about the chance of a trade war because China is by far our biggest buying customer for the soybean complex. Personally, I think the last thing in the world (Donald) Trump would want to do is destroy that sector of our demand.

I think he’s posturing with all the tough trade talk for a better negotiating. We know he’s a hard, tough negotiator. When the dust settles, I don’t think we’re apt to have a full-blown trade war any more than the limited degree that already exists.

That being the case, that’s probably a reason for optimism going forward. I don’t think it’s likely to happen and as such, demand for our grains has never been higher and I don’t really think that’s going to change.

Is there anything to be legitimately concerned about?

The biggest fear as always is getting a wrench thrown in your own production, such as weather. That being the case, we live in a time where there’s never been better risk-management tools than are available right now so you can insure against yield loss.