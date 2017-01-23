Rantoul hopes to have new police chief by May

Other Related Content Rantoul police chief resigns after less than a year

The mayor of Rantoul said he is hopeful to begin the process of finding a new police chief by March 1.



Chuck Smith said Monday that he plans to begin the application process by that time and would like to then hire a new person to the lead the department by the first part of May.



This comes after the sudden resignation of chief Erman Blevins on Friday of last week. Blevins cited personal reasons for his departure.



Smith said that there were no conversations with Blevins about any personal issues he was dealing with before he turned in his resignation. He said the village does not know what the personal reasons are. Smith said everyone is in a state of shock and added that he is saddened by Blevins' resignation.



Lieutenants Alex Meyer and Jeff Wooten are leading the Rantoul Police Department in the interim.