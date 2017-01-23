Search of Champaign hotel nets drug charges for Chicago man

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Samuel P. Reddick, 38, of Chicago, arraigned Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in Champaign County Circuit Court on a single count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

URBANA — A Chicago man who allegedly had heroin intended for sale in a hotel room in Champaign where he was staying with his family has been criminally charged.

Samuel P. Reddick, 38, was arraigned Monday on a single count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. If convicted of the Class 1 felony, Reddick faces four to 15 years in prison.

The charge stems from his arrest late Friday morning at a hotel room in the 1200 block of Anthony Drive. A police report said members of the Street Crimes Task Force went there with a search warrant and found about 14 grams of heroin, digital scales, plastic bags and a small amount of cannabis.

Reddick was arrested later at a nearby convenience store where he had gone after leaving the hotel.

The report said Reddick admitted he had been living in the hotel for about two weeks with his wife and four children. He said his wife knew nothing about the drugs.

Reddick was released from jail over the weekend after posting $1,500 cash.

He is due back in court with his own attorney Feb. 10.