Search of Champaign hotel nets drug charges for Chicago man
URBANA — A Chicago man who allegedly had heroin intended for sale in a hotel room in Champaign where he was staying with his family has been criminally charged.
Samuel P. Reddick, 38, was arraigned Monday on a single count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. If convicted of the Class 1 felony, Reddick faces four to 15 years in prison.
The charge stems from his arrest late Friday morning at a hotel room in the 1200 block of Anthony Drive. A police report said members of the Street Crimes Task Force went there with a search warrant and found about 14 grams of heroin, digital scales, plastic bags and a small amount of cannabis.
Reddick was arrested later at a nearby convenience store where he had gone after leaving the hotel.
The report said Reddick admitted he had been living in the hotel for about two weeks with his wife and four children. He said his wife knew nothing about the drugs.
Reddick was released from jail over the weekend after posting $1,500 cash.
He is due back in court with his own attorney Feb. 10.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.