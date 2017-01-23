Train derailment snarls traffic in Danville

Photo by: Tracy Crane/News-Gazette CSX crews work Monday afternoon to clear a derailed rail car south of the Liberty Lane crossing that run north and south through Danville.

DANVILLE — A minor derailment of two train cars on the CSX rail line in Danville Monday is snarling traffic in Danville at two railroad crossings.

Danville Public Safety Director Larry Thomason said two rail cars came off their tracks when a moving train struck a stopped train along the CSX double tracks south of the Liberty Lane crossing in north Danville.

That crossing, and others, are now blocked by train cars as CSX crews work to clear the accident that happened after noon Monday along the double tracks that run just behind residences on Countryway Street and East Road in north Danville.

Dan Shahan, who lives on East Road, said he heard a very loud noise come from the tracks that border his back yard. He said he looked outside knowing it was likely a train accident, hoping there weren't any rail cars in his back yard.

From his property, he could see the end of one rail car smashed but still sitting upright along the rail bed that is elevated above the houses in that area.

The Vermilion County Emergency Management Agency released a statement saying the minor derailment is causing traffic congestion and drivers should avoid the crossings at Liberty Lane and the crossing on East Voorhees Street, which is just west of the intersection of Bowman Avenue and Voorhees Street.