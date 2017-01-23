UPDATE: Train derailment snarls traffic in Danville

Photo by: Tracy Crane/The News-Gazette CSX crews work Monday afternoon to clear a derailed rail car south of the East Liberty Lane crossing. The accident backed up traffic at two intersections.

DANVILLE — A minor derailment of two train cars on the CSX rail line Monday in Danville was snarling traffic at two crossings.

Gail Lobin with CSX said at 1:30 p.m. Monday, a southbound CSX train collided with a stopped train near the crossing at East Liberty Lane in Danville, causing a total of six cars from the two trains to derail. He said there were no injuries to the crews of either train, and no hazardous materials were involved in the incident.

Danville police were notified of the incident, according to Lobin, and CSX officials responded to the scene along with CSX contractors who are assisting with getting the cars back on the rails and restoring the site.

Lobin said the cause of this incident is being investigated, and any lessons learned through the investigation will be applied to avoid additional, similar events in the future.

The two trains involved were both traveling from Chicago to Nashville, Tenn. The moving train had two locomotives and 155 cars total, including 87 loads and 68 empty cars. The stopped train had four locomotives and 145 cars total, including 108 loads of freight and 37 empty cars.

Both trains were carrying a variety of freight including grain and grain products, paper products, potatoes, cooking oil and lumber products.

The incident caused the crossing at Liberty Lane to be blocked by rail cars, backing up traffic there and farther south at the East Voorhees Street crossing. The second crossing was not blocked by train cars, but the railroad crossing gates were down and some vehicles were driving around them.

Danville city crews placed barricades at Liberty Lane and Voorhees Street to alert east- and westbound traffic near those crossings to use alternative routes while crews cleared the crossings. The Vermilion County Emergency Management Agency also released a statement encouraging drivers to avoid both crossings.

The site of the train accident was south of the Liberty Lane crossing along a section of double tracks that run through a residential area of Danville with houses, including residences on Countryway Street and East Road in north Danville, on one side and the Turtle Run Golf Course on the other side.

Dan Shahan, who lives on East Road, said Monday afternoon that he suddenly heard a very loud noise come from the tracks that border his backyard. He said he looked outside knowing it was likely a train accident and hoping there weren’t any rail cars in his backyard.

From his property, he could see the end of one rail car smashed but still sitting upright along the rail bed that is elevated above the houses in that area.