'Very brave' Hamilton recalls Army service

CHAMPAIGN — As an MP in Germany and France, Army Cpl. Earl Hamilton captured, with an unloaded pistol, a criminal the French police had on their most-wanted list.

He only found out later about the razor-sharp stiletto the arrestee was hiding.

The Lovington native, now 85, has lots of memories from the Army, including meeting celebrities like Roy Clark, the “Hee Haw” star who had hits like “Yesterday, When I Was Young” and “Thank God and Greyhound.”

Hamilton served in the Army during the Korean War, but in Germany.

He was born on a farm in Effingham County, and attended a country school at first. A stream ran right through the route he and a brother took to school, he recalls.

From 1944 into 1947, Lovington High was unstoppable in football. Led by the ’45 team, Lovington had a 28-game unbeaten streak, and Hamilton played left guard.

After graduation in 1948, he played football at Illinois State University, then Illinois State Normal University, but “busted an ankle” in practice. He also attended Millikin University to study engineering.

Without football, he didn’t have the money for college, he says, couldn’t get a job and volunteered ahead of the draft in 1953, about the time an armistice was being signed in Korea.

At one point, he was given the choice of serving at the Tomb of the Unknowns or 101st Airborne, but actually in an infantry role.

On the ship from New York to an eventual post in Germany, Hamilton heard the young country singer Clark, whose warblings were not appreciated by his shipmates.

“Don’t let those crowds get you down,” he told the future star. “You’ll be a big star.”

Hamilton served in the occupation of Germany, still scarred from Allied bombing and memories of Hitler’s “Thousand-Year Reich.”

“At first, they sent me to Stuttgart,” the veteran recalls. “At some point, they had us bunked in former Hitler youth barracks.”

He was assigned to military police, watching out for AWOL military personnel in cities like Stuttgart and Metz, across the border into France.

His biggest adventure happened in France, purely by chance.

“On one occasion, an old lady gave me liquor for my bronchitis, and I was grateful, so I asked to borrow a Jeep to come by and thank her,” he recalls.

There was a little trouble with the Jeep, and while he was looking around, he saw a guilty-looking man duck in behind a car in the rain.

“He was the meanest-looking guy I ever saw in my life. He looked like he was trying to hide. I said, ‘Come with me’ and unflapped the holster to my .45 (handgun) — but I didn’t have any ammunition in my weapon.”

When he took the man to the station, French police searched him and found he had a 10- to 12-inch stiletto secreted on his body.

“The prefect of police, he jumped up from his desk, hugged me and said, ‘Earl, you’re very brave. This is one of our most wanted criminals,’” Hamilton recalls.

He doesn’t know the criminal’s name to this day.

The French wanted to give Hamilton a medal, but that placed the corporal in an awkward position.

“The company commander didn’t know I was away with that Jeep,” he says.

Back in central Illinois, Hamilton was almost immediately hired by USI in Tuscola. After that two- or three-day hiring period, he ended up working at USI for more than two decades.

Later, he was recruited to work for the Veterans Administration, now the Department of Veterans Affairs, in Mattoon.

In those years, he met up three times with Clark, who remembered his words of encouragement, Hamilton says.

The veteran now lives in Champaign with his wife, June. They have two grown children.



