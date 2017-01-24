2-month search nets suspected shooter

Photo by: Provided Duston Smith-Fonville

CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign man wanted in connection with a shooting at a party in November that left a young woman gravely injured has been found.

Champaign police detectives arrested Duston Smith-Fonville, 24, without a fuss about 10:40 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment in the 1500 block of Lincolnshire Drive, according to Lt. Dave Shaffer.

“We received information that he was at that location. It was uneventful. They (detectives) knocked and he answered,” Shaffer said.

He’s expected to make his first court appearance Wednesday.

Police have been actively looking for him for two months.

A warrant for his arrest was issued Nov. 23 charging him with aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Those charges stemmed from a shooting that happened in the 300 block of North Third Street, Champaign, on the evening of Nov. 3, that injured three people, including Jamona Collier, 18, who still has a bullet lodged near her spine.

Another man, Daytreon Pettis, 23, of Urbana, is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm in connection with Collier’s shooting. Police believe that he fired in the direction of Collier and Smith-Fonville, hitting Collier, and that Smith-Fonville returned fire.

Authorities earlier said Pettis allegedly began shooting after complaining about the $5 cover charge to get in the party.

Besides Collier, Pettis and a 47-year-old man from Danville were also shot — Pettis in the back and the Danville man in the foot.

Now that Smith-Fonville, 24, is in custody, that means that another man’s murder trial, in which Smith-Fonville is both alleged victim and witness, can move forward.

Two hours prior to Smith-Fonville’s arrest Tuesday, Assistant State’s Attorney Lindsey Clark was before Judge Heidi Ladd asking that Shannen Campbell’s murder trial be continued because Smith-Fonville could not be found to testify.

Campbell, 33, of Champaign, is charged with the May 15 murder of Stateman Hoff, 22, who was fatally shot at a home in the 1000 block of North James Street, Champaign, where a graduation party was going on.

Smith-Fonville was shot in the torso during that same incident, which happened about 2:15 a.m.

Over the objection of Assistant Public Defender Amanda Riess, the judge granted the state’s request to continue Campbell’s trial while police continued to look for Smith-Fonville.

Ladd continued the trial to Feb. 13.

Campbell has been in custody since the May incident.