Danville men nabbed in Texas drug bust

Photo by: Photo provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety The Texas Department of Public Safety seized 190 pounds of marijuana and almost 13 pounds of cocaine, totalling nearly $2 million, that allegedly were heading to Danville during a traffic stop on Friday. Two Danville men were arrested and remain in the Carson County (Texas) jail.

CARSON COUNTY, Texas — Two Danville men are behind bars in Texas following a vehicle stop late last week, in which authorities seized close to $2 million worth of cocaine and marijuana that allegedly were heading to Vermilion County.

Irvin McNeal, 39, and Richard Brown, 34, each were arrested by a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper for felony possession of marijuana and felony possession of a controlled substance.

They remained in the Carson County jail on Tuesday. Carson County is part of the Amarillo metropolitan area.

The traffic stop and drug seizure occurred Friday afternoon on Interstate 40 near the small community of Conway, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety news release.

Around 3:30 p.m., a trooper stopped a 2016 Toyota Sienna traveling on the interstate for a traffic violation.

The trooper called a canine unit to the scene, and the dog picked up a scent on the vehicle. The trooper then discovered several plastic-wrapped packages, which contained 190 pounds of marijuana and almost 13 pounds of cocaine in the rear floorboard area.

Authorities said the marijuana has a street value of about $1.15 million and the cocaine is worth about $787,000.

Authorities said the men allegedly were taking the drugs from Phoenix to Danville.

While the drug seizure is significant, it's not that uncommon in that area, said Sgt. Cindy Barkley of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

“Our guys get big seizures — several pounds of various types of drugs — fairly often because I-40 is a major drug trafficking corridor. It goes clear across the country from the East Coast to the West Coast.”