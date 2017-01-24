Man convicted of 1 gun charge, acquitted of 2 others, drug charge

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Dontrail Wright, 32, of Champaign, convicted Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, of one count of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon but acquitted of two counts of that crime and one count of possession with intent to deliver heroin.

URBANA — A Champaign County jury has returned a mixed set of verdicts against one of the men who fled a north Champaign house last spring where police found guns and drugs.

The seven men and five women deliberated about two hours before deciding that the state could not prove that two of three guns found along the path where Dontrail Wright had run from a house in the 600 block of West Beardsley Avenue on May 17 were his. Nor did they believe that the state sufficiently linked him to heroin found on that path.

But they apparently believed that he was responsible for a third gun.

Wright, 32, who listed an address in the 4800 block of West Windsor Road, Champaign, was convicted of one count of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon but acquitted of two other counts of that crime and one count of possession with intent to deliver heroin.

Judge Heidi Ladd set sentencing for March 9 and revoked Wright's bond. He faces a mandatory prison term of between three and 14 years.

Testimony in the one-day trial came primarily from police officers who were watching the house near the corner of Beardsley and Harris avenues that morning, hoping to find Juvon Mays, who was wanted in a shooting.

Officers testified that as they watched from different positions, five men came out the west door of the house, looked around in all directions, then headed single file to the backyard, where they crouched down behind a garage.

As police moved in to get them, the group ran in different directions.

Champaign police Officer Cully Schweska said as Wright ran, he could see him reaching for the waistband of his pants. Of the five, Wright got the farthest from the house the men had exited, Schweska said.

Schweska caught him in a front yard several doors east of where officers first saw him. In the backyard of that house, along the path Schweska said Wright had taken, they found a loaded .22-caliber gun. It was that gun he was convicted of possessing.

Behind the garage where the men had first been spotted crouching down, police found two other loaded guns, a .22-caliber and a .45-caliber. A little farther east of there, under a disabled car in a driveway, police found a bag containing several smaller bags that had a total of 3.6 grams of heroin.

Inside the house, police found a bag with about 1 gram of heroin, electronic scales, and identification for Wright.

No fingerprints or DNA could be identified from any of the guns or bags of heroin.

However, Assistant State's Attorney Lindsey Clark said circumstantial evidence linked Wright to the guns and the drugs, which were in his flight path.

She urged jurors to consider the manner in which Wright and the other men skulked from the house to the back of the garage, where two of the guns were found. She reminded them that Schweska saw Wright reaching for his waistband as he ran. And, she argued, he was the one man closest to where the third gun was found.

But defense attorney Jim Dedman countered that there were no eyewitnesses nor was there any scientific evidence to tie Wright to the guns or the drugs.

Co-defendant Tyron Griffin, he argued, took responsibility for two of the guns. And Dedman suggested that another co-defendant, Shoen Russell, could have tossed the third gun as he tripped trying to go over a fence near Wright. He also argued that Wright was probably just hiking up his falling pants as he ran as opposed to tossing guns or drugs from his waistband.

Wright was the last of five co-defendants in that police raid to have his case litigated.

— Mays, 35, who lived at the house on Beardsley, was acquitted in November of being an armed habitual criminal but convicted of possession with intent to deliver heroin and possession with intent to deliver cannabis. He has yet to be sentenced, having been granted his request for a new attorney to represent him on his post-trial motion. His case is set for Feb. 1.

— Shannen Campbell, 33, of the 1400 block of Queensway, Champaign, was also acquitted by a jury in November of being an armed habitual criminal for allegedly possessing the guns. However, he is awaiting trial on charges of murder and aggravated battery with a firearm in an unrelated case that stemmed from a fatal shooting in May in Champaign.

— Shoen Russell, 20, of the 500 block of Ridgewood Drive, Champaign, pleaded guilty in September to resisting a peace officer for running from the police that day and was sentenced to two years of probation. Weapons and drug charges were dismissed.

— Griffin, 30, is now serving a four-year prison sentence after pleading guilty in September to possession of weapons by a felon. He admitted — and testified as such in trials for Campbell, Mays and Wright — that two of the three guns police found belonged to him.