Area hospitals begin flu restrictions

Questions? CLICK HERE to reach health reporter Deb Pressey

Area hospitals have begun restricting visitors to help protect against a further spread of the flu.

Carle Foundation Hospital, Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center, Presence Covenant Medical Center and Presence United Samaritans Medical Center are allowing just two visitors in a patient's room at a time and asking those under 18 to refrain from visiting for now.

"With these temporary changes, our patients, staff and visitors have less of a chance to catch or spread the flu," Susan Ruwe, senior infection preventionist at Carle, said.

Carle's visitor restrictions will be in place until the threat of flu lessens.

Under other guidelines advised by the state Department of Public Health, the four hospitals are advising people with respiratory illness to refrain from visiting at the hospital, or to wear a mask if they must visit, and to limit visits to patients in isolation areas due to flu to those necessary for a patient's emotional well-being and care.

Visitors are also being advised to cough or sneeze into a tissue and throw the tissue away immediately, and to wash hands with soap and water or to use hand sanitizer after blowing their noses or coughing and sneezing.

Carle said flu cases have been increasing in the area. Flu is currently widespread in Illinois, along with most surrounding states.