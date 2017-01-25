Champaign teen gets 7 years for aggravated robbery

URBANA — A Champaign teen who failed to take advantage of prior opportunities for help has been sentenced to seven years in prison for aggravated robbery.

"You've broken your mother's heart over and over and over again," Judge Tom Difanis told Trevon Howard on Wednesday.

Difanis sentenced Howard, 17, of the 3200 block of Sylvan Drive for aggravated robbery, his first adult conviction. He pleaded guilty to that charge and had a more serious armed robbery charge dismissed.

Howard admitted that on Aug. 18, he put a gun to the head of a 22-year-old international student from the University of Illinois, robbed him of his backpack, then led the man to an ATM at a gas station at gunpoint and withdrew cash using the man's debit card.

The events happened in Urbana after the student got off a Mass Transit District bus near Fairlawn Drive and Lynn Street and was asked for directions.

Another juvenile with Howard that night has been identified, said State's Attorney Julia Rietz, who is prosecuting that boy on other cases. The pair made off with the victim's computer, cellphone and keys, in addition to his cash.

"This is an outrageous crime," said Difanis. "People are snatched off the street and terrorized so Howard and his friends can get property."

In October, Difanis ruled that Howard should be tried as an adult after hearing testimony from Urbana police about that robbery and two other armed holdups in August in which Howard was identified as a suspect.

A frustrated Rietz told the judge she was out of options for Howard, who has been in the juvenile court system for aggravated battery and retail theft adjudications for three years.

"He has been given opportunity after opportunity after opportunity to address his decision-making and move forward," she said. "Instead, he's failed to appear, failed to cooperate with treatment and is committing further incredibly serious and dangerous offenses."

"We just can't have this in our community," said Rietz.

She noted that after his arrest for the Aug. 18 holdup, he escaped from The Pavilion in Champaign, where he was reportedly being treated for a mental health issue. He was on the run several days before turning himself in.

Rietz recommended 10 years in prison for Howard, who could have been sentenced to probation or as many as 15 years. She objected to Difanis recommending boot camp.

Howard's attorney, Assistant Public Defender Stephanie Corum, asked the judge to consider another community-based sentence — what would have been a fourth — or, in the alternative, boot camp.

Corum cited his intelligence, his awareness of his poor choices, his impulsivity and his youth as reasons to give him another chance at probation. She said his parents, who both work, have been incredibly supportive and are as frustrated as everyone else with their son's choices. She also noted he has a girlfriend pregnant with his child.

Expounding on a lengthy letter he wrote Difanis, Howard told the judge he has matured in the last couple months, understands what he did was wrong and knows that "choices like this are not going to put me anywhere good."

Difanis sympathized with Howard's parents but said a sentence that sends a message of deterrence to others is necessary. He also ordered Howard to make $1,478 in restitution to the victim.

Howard was given credit for 139 days already served and with good behavior could be released from prison in about three years.