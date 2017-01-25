Ebertfest panels moving closer to Virginia Theater

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Casey Ludwig, right, assistant director of Roger Ebert's Film Festival, talks with Betsy Hendrick and other Urbana Rotary Club members on Tuesday at the Clark Lindsey Retirement Village in Urbana. Image

URBANA — Over the years, organizers haven't revised the format of Roger Ebert's Film Festival, figuring why mess with a good thing.

But there are two changes this year, one logistical and the other with the pricing of festival passes.

Logistics first: Over the past 18 years, the event's academic panel discussions always took place at the Illini Union on the University of Illinois campus. At the 19th annual Ebertfest, set for April 19-23, the panels will instead convene at the Hyatt Place Hotel, just a block or so from festival headquarters, the downtown Virginia Theatre.

"Parking has always been a problem at the Union," festival assistant director Casey Ludwig told members of the Urbana Rotary, meeting Tuesday at Clark-Lindsey Retirement Village in Urbana. "There's lots more parking at the Hyatt."

Also, the festival guests this year will be staying at the Hyatt.

"Due to the (Christie Clinic Illinois) Marathon, it's easier to get them to the academic panels when all they have to do is walk down the stairs," Ludwig said.

The Illinois Marathon weekend is April 20-22. The runners move en masse through downtown Champaign, resulting in traffic snafus.

Also new this year: Four festival passes may be bought together for $515, a 15 percent discount. One pass is $150.

Tickets to individual screenings are $15 each for adults and $13 for students and senior citizens and go on sale starting April 1.

Usually, 12 movies are screened in 35mm, 70mm and digital formats. Producers, directors, actors, screenwriters and other guests related to almost every movie go on stage afterward to talk about the movie and answer questions from the audience.

The titles of the movies and the names of the guests won't be announced for another month or so. Ludwig said most of the guests work and have schedule conflicts. Some agree to come to the festival but later discover they can't, she said.

Ludwig showed the Rotarians a short film made by Champaign's Shatterglass Studios about the 2015 Ebertfest. Shatterglass made a short documentary about the 2016 Ebertfest; it should be ready for viewing soon, she said.

Ludwig also passed out a new booklet about the festival, apparently aimed at potential sponsors. It lists all the guests who have attended over the years, including luminaries such as director Ang Lee and actors Tilda Swinton, Jason Segel, Shailene Woodley and Brie Larson, who won the 2016 Oscar for best actress for "Room."

One Rotarian asked how the festival films are selected. Festival emcee, executive producer and co-founder Chaz Ebert and festival director Nate Kohn select older movies from lists of movies that Roger Ebert had wanted to show at the festival. They also choose newer movies they think Ebert, who died in 2013, would have liked.

Save the dates

This will be one bustling place from mid-April to mid-May. Fifteen days after the consolidated election is that start of this springtime stretch:

April 19-23: Ebertfest

April 20-22: Illinois Marathon

May 10: Tom Petty plays State Farm Center

May 14: UI commencement