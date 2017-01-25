Eisenhauer touts benefits of proposed Danville casino to legislators

Photo by: Tom Kacich/The News-Gazette Danville Mayor Scott Eisenhauer talks about a possible casino in Danville during an Illinois Senate Gaming Committee hearing Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at the state Capitol in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD — Danville Mayor Scott Eisenhauer told an Illinois Senate committee Wednesday that a casino in Danville, even with conservative, recently revised numbers, would mean 800 permanent jobs, $30 million in annual wages and $5 million to $7 million into the city's coffers.

A bill for expanded gambling in Illinois, which earmarks a casino for Danville, would amount to economic development for the city, he said.

"We have our unemployment rate as well as our poverty levels which exceed the state average," he told members of the Senate's gaming committee. "I stand before you today seeking your support on this economic development bill. Let's make no mistake: That's exactly what this is."

The mayor, who has regularly made pilgrimages to Springfield in support of various gambling-expansion bills, also said that even with revised estimates, a Danville casino would bring 600 construction jobs that would pay $8 million to $10 million in wages.

And he renewed his longtime argument that a Danville casino would get most of its business — he projected 65 percent — from Indiana.

"As an economic development bill, this bill for the city of Danville would be an investment of over $250 million. It would provide permanent as well as temporary jobs in excess of 1,000, and it would give our citizens an opportunity to seek greater employment opportunities," Eisenhauer said.

He said there has been some discussion in Indiana of building a casino in Terre Haute, about an hour south of Danville, "if in fact the state doesn't move forward in Illinois."

"While I certainly don't want to come forward as threatening the state that this is a matter that must be dealt with immediately, certainly, if this is not dealt with sooner rather than later, I might not be able to show the same map with the lack of competition in Indiana," he said.

Anita Bedell, executive director of Illinois Church Action on Alcohol and Addiction Problems, called the bill "a massive expansion of gambling" that would lead to more social and criminal problems in Illinois.

"These costs are not calculated, but they will have to be paid. There are broken families, ruined lives that come from this," she said.

Tom Swoik, director of the Illinois Casino Gaming Association, said the state is already saturated with gambling opportunities, including 25,000 video-gambling machines.

"We have more than double the number of licensed gaming venues in Illinois than there are in Las Vegas," he said. "Expansion has already occurred in Illinois."

Swoik said casino gambling revenue in Illinois has dropped 44 percent in the last 10 years, primarily because of video gambling.

But representatives of Illinois' horse-racing industry and the three remaining racetracks in the state endorsed the legislation because it would allow video gambling at the tracks.

"We need this desperately," said Tony Simone, executive director of the Illinois Harness Horsemen's Association.

Sen. Terry Link, D-Waukegan, sponsor of the gambling-expansion bill, joked that he had become familiar with the Eisenhauer's presence at hearings over the years.

"I just want to say, Mayor, that it's a privilege to see you again and again and again and again," Link said. "And I hope the next time we see you it's at the signing of the bill."