High School Confidential: Week 17

Image Gallery: News-Gazette high school correspondents

On Wednesdays throughout the school year, area students will fill us in on what's happening at their high schools:

ALAH

Seniors Payton Wellbaum, Mycaela Miller, Drew Wingler and Kim Davis, who were a part of a team that won a middle school state title as eighth-graders at Atwood-Hammond Junior High School, are experiencing more success. The ALAH girls' basketball team, No. 1 in The News-Gazette's coverage area, won the Little Okaw Valley Conference tournament last Saturday.

— Mary Huffman

Armstrong

Senior night for the girls' basketball team, which placed third at the county tournament, is Monday.

— Holley Hambleton

Bismarck-Henning

Trey Price committed to serving in the Army last week. Price, who graduated from B-H in December, will go through training in Oklahoma and Arizona.

— Jeanna Russell

Fisher

Sophomore Alicia Dowda, involved in multi-media projects since her freshman year, has been putting together the annual video for ninth-grade orientation. Also, senior Megan Nigg has been organizing Yellow Ribbon meetings to promote Suicide Awareness.

— Hannah Hires

Champaign Central

Members of the school's boys' basketball program used Thursday's practice time to instead volunteer at the Eastern Illinois Foodbank, where players and coaches helped package more than 1,000 pounds of food.

— Walker Stillman

Georgetown-Ridge Farm

January's Leader of the Herd (student of the month) winners were senior Allison Ellis, junior Dylann Hall, sophomore Evan Cunningham and freshman Sydnie Spires.

— Mary Key

DeLand-Weldon

Kaitlyn Marsh and JT Habel were crowned homecoming king and queen last weekend.

— Erika Smith

Judah Christian

At the weekly all-school chapel, senior Zac Peecher delivered the sermon. It was a perfect opportunity as Peecher wants to become a pastor. Many in the audience were inspired by his words and loved to hear from a fellow student. Another senior, Marc Davis, is scheduled to give a chapel sermon later this spring.

— Allison Conway

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

A freshman from Normal West first took a liking to our mascot, Fergie the Falcon, at a football game against Eureka. On Friday, he was back in the stands for GCMS' boys' basketball game against Ridgeview. That is, until the cheerleaders had him join them on the court and hold Fergie during routines, giving him a night to remember.

— Jessyln Davis

Heritage

The Villa Grove/Heritage girls' basketball team lost to Tri-County in the LOVC Southeast Division championship game on Thursday. Players from Heritage include Brooke Doxtator, Annalea Wolf, Emilee Coffin, Nicole Cheatham, Storm Runyan and Aliya Holloman.

— Sophie Schwink

Mahomet-Seymour

The Drama Club's annual variety show — That's Entertainment 2017 — featured everthing from singing and dancing to comedy and yo-yo tricks. One act, Anything You Can Do, was a duet between siblings (pictured) Natalie Douglas (senior) and Nate Douglas (sophomore). The emcees of the show were sophomore Kiel Ledin and senior Myles Jones.

— Tiana Dyson

Monticello

The student council's fundraiser for the American Heart Association will take place Valentine's Day as the Sages take on St. Thomas More in a boys' basketball game. The theme: red out, with T-shirts sold to students and community members for $10 each.

— Jarron Roy

Oakwood

Eric Gardiner, a new English I and IV teacher, picks modern textbooks for his classes. The pilot copy is titled "My Perspective" and comes equipped with an app that gives students access to exclusive tools for the text. Joseph Hayworth, a veteran when it comes to teaching his Honors English class, is intrigued to see what the books have to offer. "I'll still have the anchor texts that I choose from," he said, "but I'll be able to use the textbook for materials taught throughout the year that I don't feel as confident teaching." Training with the new text started Monday.

— Brooke Mercer

Paxton-Buckley-Loda

Junior Jenna San Diego (right) and sophomore Katy Guerts participated in the Mini Art Show at the Krannert Art Museum last month. Guerts earned first place out of more than 50 students with her sculpture of a Venus Flytrap, "Fight or Flight." San Diego earned honorable mention for a set of miniature canvases that she called "Hand Eye Coordination."

— Claire Miller

Rantoul

The school's Interact Club attended a district conference held in Rantoul, a meeting that included students from Bloomington, Normal, Pontiac, Champaign and Clinton. Members shared community service-based ideas.

— Natalie Vaughan

Salt Fork

On Saturday, the cheer squad competed in the Vermilion County Cheer Competition. "Once we hit our stunts in the second round, tears immediately came to me," senior cheer captain Allie Yerem said. The results were announced at halftime of the boys' basketball title game. "I was completely freaking out and very anxious to hear the results," Yerem said. The Storm finished in first place after eight years of not bringing home the title. "It was nice realizing that all of our hard work and long practices finally paid off," Yerem said. "We were going in with half the girls some squads had, and no one expected much from us."

— Dawson LaBaw

Shiloh

Student council is preparing for Winterfest (homecoming) which starts Monday. Queen candidates are Faith Morris, Annette Haynes and Madison Allen. King candidates are Kaleb Harper, Austin Cummings and Austin Hales.

— Shayne Smith

St. Thomas More

Spanish Honors Society received a thank-you gift for selling all of the bracelets they received from the Pulsera Project. The artists who benefitted sent a painting of their country — Nicaragua — on an artesian coffee bag, writing: "This project started as an experiment between a few friends who wanted to create a connection between Central America and the United States, and it has grown into a vast web of amazing teachers, students and volunteers." Pictured left to right: Amarissa Garcia, Marely Amador, Natalia Aguas, Emily Roth, and Gauri Shankar

— Emily Roth

St. Joseph-Ogden

Seniors in Marshall Schacht's Civics and Economics classes held a fundraiser during lunch on Thursday to raise money for their upcoming class trip to Chicago, as well as their We the People trip to Washington, D.C.

— Zea Maroon

Tuscola

The JV Scholastic Bowl team, coached by Suzanne Rominger, won its first four matches and lost the fifth to Decatur St. Theresa in overtime by one question at last weekend's conference meet. Lucas Burnett and Paul Nau were recognized as top 10 players for toss-up questions in the regular season. The group also included Mason Day, J.D. Barrett, Brody Good, Ashton Smith, Emily Kemp, Caroline Rominger, Marisa Poole and Brooke Ray.

— Ashley Mattingly

Urbana

The theme for Saturday's annual Winter Formal is Soviets in Space. The dance is hosted by Habitat for Humanity, and the emcees are varsity athletes Jaimin Carter (right) and Mystikal Suggs (they'll go by the names Lil Wootie and Suggs Da Finessa on this night). All proceeds will benefit the UHS Habitat for Humanity Club. "It just seems like it's going to be a fun experience, being the head the dance and being in control of the music instead of complaining about it," Carter said. "We have the power to do what we want, and we have a connection with the student body as a whole so that everybody will have a good time." Proceeds will benefit the UHS Habitat for Humanity Club. "We know what they wanna hear," Suggs said. "We're gonna turn the spot up."

— Shelbert Nance

Uni High

Seniors won the overall competition at Friday's all-school annual spirit assembly, which included tug-of-war, an obstacle course and halfcourt shots. English teachers Stephen Rayburn and Kathy Rodems took part in the dance battle. Junior Omeed Salo said: "It's rare to see them in a non-academic setting, so I thought it was really funny." Omeed and twin Rahi Salo represented the junior class in the dance battle. Said Rahi: "What stands out to me is that everyone is supportive, even though people can mess up really badly." Junior Leah Wallace enjoyed tug-of-war: "I like seeing the classes come together to compete against each other. It's great friendly competition, and it allows everyone a chance to participate in the assembly."

— Sankhya Hirani

Unity

Unity's Surreal Sound a cappella group will perform at the annual All Out A Cappella show in the Polly Anderson Auditorium. There will also be appearances from several popular collegiate a cappella groups singing hits by Sia, Justin Bieber and the Chain Smokers.

— Leah Gateley

Villa Grove

The student council hosted the school's first Sadie Hawkins dance Friday as the gym was decatorated like a barn to fit the western theme. There were two dance contests, with senior Kylar Kirkman and sophomore Blake Dees taking first place. Senior Bruce Goodman and freshmen Libby Floyd finished second, and junior Reece Beesley placed third.

— Karlee Reardon

Westville

Sixteen teachers are competing in a Biggest Loser contest to see who sheds the most weight. Also, cast lists for spring plays were posted. The leads include: Nathaniel Pollert as Lionel in "Goin' Fishing"; Gavin Hoskins as Protagonist and Jill Bontjes as Narrator in "Conflict"; Joshua Crowl as Bunny and Savanah Baird as Cowgirl in "Life Is Happy."

— Bailei Lankster and Joshua Crowl