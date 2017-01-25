Hot Rod Power Tour returning to Champaign
For the third time in six years, the Hot Rod Power Tour is coming to Champaign.
The event was held in 2012 at the State Farm Center (then called Assembly Hall), and it returned in 2015 at Parkland College. It will be held once again this year at State Farm Center on June 13.
The 23rd annual seven day, seven city tour that kicks off in Kansas City, Missouri on June 10 will include more than 6,000 vehicles.
Visit Champaign County President and CEO Jayne DeLuce said this area has been fortunate in the past, with a large number of those cars making it to Champaign.
- Hear from Jayne DeLuce.
DeLuce said the Hot Rod Power Tour creates an estimated economic impact of at least $1.5 million for the Champaign-Urbana area through the use of hotels, restaurants and other businesses. The event is free to the public.
