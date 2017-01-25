Teacher of the Week: Kathy Schuett

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette St. Matthew Catholic School seventh- and eighth-grade teacher Kathy Schuett listens as her students pray the Rosary in class Monday in Champaign. Image

This week: Meet KATHY SCHUETT, a seventh- and eighth-grade math teacher at St. Matthew Catholic School in Champaign, who says she loves taking extra steps to make sure her students succeed in school, but also enjoys "supporting my students outside the classroom at their events," like games and plays. Another perk of her job at the Catholic school? "I can practice my faith and it is a family atmosphere," she said.

What do your students like most about you? I'm always willing to help, I can relate to them, I have shortcuts to help them do their math and I'm a Cubs fan!

Three items you have on your desk? A picture of my family, a picture of my granddaughter and a bowl my son made in 8th grade art class.

Teaching supply you can't live without? Computer.

Funniest question a student has ever asked you? The list is pretty long, I teach junior high!

One of my favorite teachers growing up was ... Mike Nuding, my eighth-grade algebra teacher at Franklin Middle School in Springfield, Illinois. He's the reason I wanted to be a math teacher.

Favorite hobby? Traveling around the country with my husband and our son Kyle as we watch Kyle race. He does midget car racing. He won the Indy Invitational in December 2015. I can't always watch Kyle race because it makes me too nervous, but I can be there to help.

Tell me about a lesson plan you're most proud of: The lessons in which I see a smile on a student's face when the light bulb went on!

Subject/topic you enjoy teaching the most? Algebra-solving equations.

What's the best part of your job? The fantastic staff I get to work with every day.

What's the most difficult part? Seeing students struggle with a topic.

Social media you use most often? None.

If you could visit any country in the world, where would you go? Germany.

Latest you've stayed at school working? Depends upon what needs to be done!

What does your morning routine look like? I get up at 4:45 a.m. to work out, check my email, and talk to my sister Maggie — she lives in Florida — on my way into school. I usually try to get to school by 7:15 a.m.

Where did you go to college and why did you decide to get into education? I did my undergraduate at Illinois State University and got my master's at University of Illinois. I used to play school when I was little and always wanted to be a teacher.

My favorite song is ... 'My Wish' by Rascall Flatts.

If I weren't a teacher, I would be ... an accountant.

I'm always texting ... my husband and my two sons.

My favorite local restaurant is ... Filippo's Pizza in Mahomet.

One item on my bucket list is ... go to Rome.