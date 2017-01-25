Top of the Morning, Jan. 25, 2017
On Wednesdays, we run Milestones of all kinds. Something to get you there:
RUTH AARON will celebrate her 103rd birthday with a party Thursday afternoon at Brookdale assisted living in Urbana.
The key to her longevity?
"Chocolate," she said.
That's not all, of course.
The Anna native loves to exercise. Ruth makes her own bed, and while walking isn't as easy as it once was, she still gets around on her own. On weekday mornings, you'll find her doing leg lifts during group workouts in the dining room.
Brookdale's oldest resident might also be its silliest. Not a day goes by without Ruth sticking her tongue out at someone.
Serious about bingo — 3:30 p.m. every Tuesday — she's been known to get agitated when the numbers work against her.
Music cheers her up. Her late husband, JAMES, played guitar for many of their 75 years together.
On Thursday, Bud's Jazz Band will have toes tapping. Ordinary toes, that is. Asked what celebrities she'd invite to Birthday Party No. 103, Ruth said: "I don't really care for famous people. I just like my people."
