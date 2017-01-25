UI Ice Arena hanging up skates for surface improvements

Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette The University of Illinois hockey team practices Tuesday at the UI Ice Arena in Champaign. The arena will close from mid-March through the beginning of the fall semester. Image

CHAMPAIGN — Illini hockey will play on, but open skating will be scratched this spring and summer at the University of Illinois' aging Ice Arena.

School officials said Tuesday that the installation of a new, about $1.6 million ice mat and refrigeration system will require the rink to be shut down from March 17 until the start of the fall semester.

"The current refrigeration system is old and failing," Ice Arena associate Bill Zeman said in an email.

The replacement will be "much more efficient" and portable, and should last eight to 10 years, officials said. The current model is more than 25 years old, Zeman said.

UI teams that use the arena shouldn't be affected, he added.

They "will have finished their seasons by the time we close in March," he said. "If everything goes as planned, it should have no effect."

The UI decided to install the system after conducting a feasibility study into renovations and/or construction. This will give officials time to decide what the next steps are for an arena built in 1931.

On the table: replacing it entirely or undergoing major renovations. And before that comes the bigger question, Zeman said: "We need to figure out where those funds will come from."