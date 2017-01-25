UI raises aren't really 2 percent

URBANA — The 2 percent mid-year raises announced at the University of Illinois in December are a bit more complicated than they first appeared.

As with other UI "salary programs," as the raises are known, the pay increases weren't awarded across the board. The 2 percent refers to the overall pool of money available for raises, and they're based on merit.

While raises within units must average 2 percent, individual raises could vary by several percentage points.

"It is at the discretion of the unit to determine the percentage increase for each eligible employee, under the guidelines determined by that university or system office," UI spokesman Jan Dennis said.

Departments have until mid-February to decide how raises will be doled out.

At the Urbana campus, and within the UI system offices, any raises over 7 percent must be submitted with justification for approval by the provost or president's office.

Some employees aren't eligible for raises, such as those who just started working at the UI or recently received a promotion.

Other than that, the number of employees who receive no increase is typically low, but it's up to each unit "so there will likely be some," Dennis said.

Announced just before Christmas, the merit-based raises will take effect Feb. 16 for academic employees and Feb. 26 for others, and show up on the March 15 and March 22 paychecks, respectively.

Faculty members on the University Senates Conference had argued for across-the-board raises, saying it would be simpler. But top administrators said deans and department heads wanted flexibility to reward "high achievers," both in the faculty and staff ranks.

Professor Bill Maher said colleagues he talked to felt across-the-board raises were better for morale, both for employees who received merit raises and those who get less than 2 percent.

"The amount we are talking about ... is not enough to really properly recognize the merit of somebody who is a high achiever," and other employees will know they got less than the average.

Professor Kim Graber said she preferred the merit approach.

"We do have some really high-achieving faculty and you don't want to lose them," she said. "There are sometimes differences between faculty productivity, and I think it's a good thing to be able to reward them."

In her department, "there are a few people who probably will get 1 percent, and a few who will get 3 percent, but the vast majority will get 2 percent," she said.

Graber said some of her colleagues worried that across-the-board raises could alienate the high achievers, and that for those who "don't execute responsibilities probably the way they should be" a lower raise could motivate them to work harder.

But Professor Bettina Francis said studies show that approach doesn't work.

"It doesn't accomplish what you'd hope. It doesn't change behavior," agreed Professor Terry Weech.

UI Chicago engineering Professor Kouros Mohammadian, vice chair of the University Senates Conference, said the quick turnaround made it difficult for supervisors to fairly evaluate employees and award the raises in time for March paychecks.

'A one-time thing'

"It is unusual to have a salary program halfway through the year," UI President Tim Killeen said Tuesday. "We recognize it's going to pose some issues and concerns. Hopefully, these are difficulties and not things that make it impossible to be fair and appropriate and timely."

Killeen said he and Executive Vice President Barbara Wilson took all those arguments into account when they decided on the merit-based program. The biggest decision, he said, was: "Are we going to be able to do this at all?"

Wilson agreed that the timeline is a stress on departments. But after conversations with the three provosts, as well as deans and department chairs, "many, many people felt merit-based was the way to go, even if it put a little strain on our system in order to enact it quickly," she said.

The implementation was pushed back from February to March paychecks to give departments more time, she said.

"Hopefully, we won't be doing this again," she said. "This is kind of a one-time thing to do it mid-year."

Unlike annual raises in years past, this salary pool didn't come with an extra 1 or 2 percent for raises targeted at faculty members who are being recruited away from the university or whose salaries had fallen behind market rates or newly hired peers.

That means some colleges and departments could dip into the 2 percent pool for those raises as well.

But university officials said that money has been made available all semester, since there wasn't a salary program last summer, so it didn't need to be included now.

'It's been awhile'

Many union members will be getting 2 percent across-the-board since that was negotiated in their contracts.

Employees who are part of the two American Federation of State County and Municipal Employee locals on campus will all get 2 percent, said David Beck of AFSCME Council 31. That includes clerical and technical staff members, employees at the Child Development Lab and UI Extension, technical and library staff, veterinary technicians and others.

The Service Employees International Union is still negotiating its contract with the university.

Beck said the university typically allows departments to distribute merit raises, and some employees end up getting nothing.

"Obviously, that's why we negotiated across the board. Our members feel that it's more fair that everybody gets the same," he said.

A merit-based system "essentially gives license to supervisors to give raises to whoever they want," he said, citing complaints that employee reviews are sometimes done "perfunctorily" or skipped altogether.

"We don't trust it. That's why we won't go with it," he said.

He said union members were surprised by the December announcement about the mid-year raises.

"It's good that they're recognizing that the employees needed something," he said. "They need a raise. It's been awhile."