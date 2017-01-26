Area history, Jan. 26, 2017

Today is Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1917, members of the Urbana Library Board were setting the artillery for the opening of a campaign for a new library building for Urbana. The building fund contained about $10,000, much of which had been subscribed by friends of the library, and it was expected that the balance would be furnished through a bond issue. A watercolor perspective showing the proposed building was exhibited in the window of the Knowlton & Bennett drugstore in Urbana.

In 1967, the model for the proposed Intramural Physical Education Building at the University of Illinois had been released. The four-building complex, to be built immediately north of Memorial Stadium, was to include an Olympic-sized pool, 24 standard-sized handball courts, six squash courts and tennis courts that can be converted into ice skating during the winter months.

In 2002, defiant yet polite, multiple-convicted Clayton Waagner told a federal judge in Urbana that he was proud to have contributed to the anti-abortion cause, especially after he escaped from the DeWitt County Jail in Clinton the previous February. Waagner, of Kennerdell, Pa., was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison.