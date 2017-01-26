Did Urbana's cat rules create a ratastrophe?

URBANA — With the city's rat population reportedly on an uptick, Mayor Laurel Prussing says she'll be looking into reasons why.

One possible theory: a lack of cats roaming free.

Norma Linton, representing the West Urbana Neighborhood Association, told Prussing at this week's Mayor's Neighborhood Safety Task Force meeting that rats have been infesting her neighborhood and pest-control personnel reported seeing them throughout the city.

"I think part of this could be the open trash cans around," Linton said, noting how cans are sometimes left out by those thinking the garbage will be collected. Prussing agreed and said there could be more of an effort to tell new residents that trash pickup is done by calling a garbage hauler.

Prussing also pointed to when the city council passed an amendment to the animal-control ordinance in 2003 making it an absolute-liability offense for anyone to allow their cat to enter someone else's property without verbal or written consent. She said she's not sure if that's affecting the rat problem, but she plans to research how other cities deal with the pests.

"Cats have positives and negatives," Prussing said. "They kill birds but are very good at controlling rodent populations."

In Chicago, the Tree House Humane Society's Cats at Work program has captured, sterilized, microchipped and vaccinated cats before releasing them back into requested areas to hunt rats.

The task force agreed to further discuss the issue at its next meeting.