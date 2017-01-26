Judge refuses to reconsider man's sentence for molesting child
URBANA — A Champaign County judge on Thursday declined to reconsider the sentence he gave a Sidney man in November for molesting a child.
Kurtis A. Watson, 26, pleaded guilty in October to aggravated criminal sexual abuse, admitting that in February 2015, he molested a girl under the age of 13 who was in his care. The abuse happened at a home in Champaign where Watson was living.
He pleaded guilty and let Judge Tom Difanis decide what sentence he should receive. In return for the guilty plea, Assistant State's Attorney Troy Lozar dismissed a more serious Class X felony count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child that carried a prison term of between six and 30 years.
On Nov. 28, Difanis sentenced him to seven years in prison. And on Thursday, Difanis denied Watson's request to reconsider his sentence.
The motion to reconsider the sentence is a necessary first step in Watson's ability to appeal his sentence and conviction, which he indicated through Assistant Public Defender George Vargas that he intends to do.
