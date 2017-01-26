Just 1 Question: The importance of STEM

Students in the UI's mathematics department are hosting a math carnival Saturday for any area elementary- and middle-schoolers who are curious about the subject.

But they're extending a special invite to those who don't like math.

The Gathering for Gardner 2017, a free event set for 2 to 5 p.m. at Altgeld Hall, is designed to showcase how much fun STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) disciplines can be. There will be hands-on activities, demonstrations, games, puzzles and prizes.

Why is it important to get students excited about STEM at a young age?

MICHELLE DELCOURT

graduate student

"When I tell people I'm a mathematician, they tell me one of two things: 'Oh, you must be incredibly smart,' or 'I always hated math.'

"That frustrates me so much because mathematics is so much more than memorizing formulas, or multiplication facts. It is puzzles, games and patterns. Enthusiasm for and competence in math and science are of utmost importance in an increasingly technologically-dependent and globalizing world."

SHIYUAN SHENG

undergraduate

"Since teenagers are at their best age to absorb knowledge and form an interest, spreading and promoting STEM with young students is a more efficient and effective way to popularize it."

ALICE CHUDNOVSKY

undergraduate

"In addition to career-relevant skills, it teaches you how to properly think, an invaluable asset. Students that are exposed to STEM at a young age are more likely to retain confidence in their capacity for this field, as well as experiencing a higher rate of critical thinking development."

PHILIPP HIERONYMI

assistant professor

"It has been widely recognized that a workforce well-educated in STEM fields is crucial for the nation's economic health in the 21st century. However, there are projections that estimate a need for an extra 1 million STEM professionals in the U.S. just within the next 10 years. Therefore, it is very important to get children interested in these fields at an early age."

HADRIAN QUAN

graduate student

"The STEM fields represent generations of human work and discovery. Being a part of this story is a profound experience.

"Further, the discoveries and technologies which come alongside have an impact on the lives of so many people. STEM education is important not only so that more people from underrepresented groups can take part in this story, but ensure that their voice can join in shaping it."

MELINDA LANIUS

graduate student

"As researchers, we take very abstract puzzle pieces and spend our work day playing around with them. All we really are doing is playing as mathematicians, and our research has a very creative side. With programs like our carnival, we want to give children that snapshot of mathematics as play."

