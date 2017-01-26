Paralympian savors tribute from Champaign Park District

Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Tatyana McFadden shakes hands with Champaign Park Board Commissioner Alvin Griggs on Wednesday at the board's study session in Champaign. The wheelchair athlete who has won 17 Paralympic medals in multiple Summer Paralympic Games is being enshrined at the park district's Tribute to Olympic and Paralympic Athletes.

CHAMPAIGN — Paralympic champion Tatyana McFadden grinned as she joined local sports royalty on Wednesday night.

Olympian and former UI wrestling coach Mark Johnson inducted McFadden, 27, of Champaign as the latest athlete to be enshrined at the Champaign Park District's Tribute to Olympic and Paralympic Athletes.

The original plan was to honor her with other inductees on Oct. 1. But McFadden had other business to attend to that day, two time zones away in Burbank, Calif., where she was filming an episode of Ellen Degeneres' popular talk show.

So the park board held her ceremony as a kickoff to Wednesday's study session.

The winner of 17 Paralympic Games medals said being recognized at Dodds Park will have a special place in her heart.

"It's gonna be there forever," she said. "Generations from now will see my name, and that's pretty cool."

McFadden hopes the Dodds tribute will inspire local youth to pursue excellence.

"We are there not only to compete," she said, "but to inspire other generations to do what they love and work hard for it."