Top of the Morning, Jan. 26, 2017

TERRY FIELD sat next to an elderly couple at Tuesday's boys' basketball game at Hoopeston Area. He didn't recognize them.

"They said, 'We haven't been to a game since (THAD) MATTA played,' " said Field, a 61-year-old regular at Hoopeston games. "That shows people are excited again. We're seeing more and more old faces.

"These are good kids who work hard."

There's no better story than a small town rallying behind its high school. That's the case in Hoopeston, coming off its first county tournament title in 20 years and ranked as the No. 1 area team by our sports department.

The success has townsfolk recounting the glory years of Matta, now coaching at Ohio State, who in the mid-1980s led Hoopeston-East Lynn to the Assembly Hall when the IHSA played its finals there.

All of Hoopeston will celebrate this season's 18-1 start about 3 p.m. Friday with a community assembly at the high school gym, which can seat about 1,000. The team will be introduced, and three players will speak to what should be a big, proud crowd.

"This is an exciting time, and Cornjerker Pride is high right now," Principal LARRY MAYNARD said. "It is so good to see the support from the community toward our school and students."